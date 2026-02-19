LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here's What We Know So Far

Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here's What We Know So Far

NCC share price fell sharply after a two-year NHAI debarment, sparking investor caution. Ongoing projects remain unaffected, while legal disputes and future tender opportunities keep traders closely monitoring market movements.

NCC Share Price Under Pressure
NCC Share Price Under Pressure

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 19, 2026 10:43:22 IST

Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here’s What We Know So Far

NCC Share Price In Focus As Two-Year NHAI Debarment Sparks Market Jitters

The stock price of NCC Ltd. dropped significantly on Thursday, February 19, after the company disclosed that it and its subsidiary, OB Infrastructure Ltd., received a two-year suspension from NHAI tendering, effective February 17, 2026.

The debarment relates to a BOT (annuity) highway project in Uttar Pradesh, covering the Orai-Bhognipur section on NH-25 and the Bhognipur-Barah section on NH-2. NCC explained that project delays occurred because the company received land transfers later than scheduled and faced other contract-related issues. OB Infrastructure had initiated arbitration against NHAI and obtained a favorable ruling, which NHAI challenged in court.

NCC confirmed there is no financial or operational impact on existing orders or ongoing projects. The company plans to contest the debarment, citing a lack of opportunity to be heard. NCC’s share price fell 9.9% to an intraday low of ₹135 before recovering to ₹148.83, reflecting investor uncertainty over future tender opportunities.

NCC Share Price Watch: Debarment Drama Sparks Investor Curiosity

The NHAI debarment order is being studied by NCC Ltd., which will execute its response according to legal requirements. Investors are currently evaluating how upcoming tenders will be affected, while existing projects and orders remain unchanged. Any financial impact will occur only through potential opportunities that emerge during the two-year suspension period. The company states that there is no measurable revenue loss at this time, which creates uncertainty about future financial results.

NCC share price traders may experience market fluctuations, but experienced investors can use this period to assess the company’s future performance. The market brings theatricality to your investment portfolio on special occasions.

“OBIL is contending that the said debarment order has been issued after the completion of the concession period without providing the opportunity of being heard, in violation of principles of natural justice and shall challenge the same as per the law,” NCC said in an exchange filing.

Arbitration & Legal Dispute: What NCC Share Price Traders Should Know

NCC Ltd. announced its current legal conflicts with NHAI through its subsidiary OB Infrastructure Ltd. (OBIL), which disputes project management and ongoing maintenance work. OBIL had initiated arbitration in September 2025 to resolve these issues, aiming for a favorable outcome. NHAI unexpectedly began its two-year debarment process during the ongoing arbitration, creating additional tension in the conflict.

Traders are closely monitoring NCC share price because the company claims its current projects will not be impacted, while they assess the market’s ability to withstand legal challenges. For investors, this is an exercise in mastering both patience and proper timing, as legal developments may create temporary stock market fluctuations, while fundamental business factors will determine the company’s long-term success.

What Legal Battle Is NCC Facing? Will Share Price Bounce Back?

OB Infrastructure Ltd. (OBIL) completed the construction and upkeep of highway works according to the concession agreement signed on April 27, 2006. The project execution experienced delays because NHAI failed to deliver land on time and breached essential contract terms. OBIL initiated arbitration proceedings to resolve the disputes, resulting in a favorable award in November 2025. NHAI filed an appeal in the Delhi Court to contest the judgment, which remains under judicial review. Investors tracking the NCC share price are monitoring developments, as legal decisions will influence upcoming tender opportunities and market sentiment, although ongoing projects are currently unaffected.

NCC Share Price | Stock Market Reaction

  • NCC shares dropped 9.9%, hitting an intraday low of ₹135 per share.
  • The stock later recovered, trading 0.8% lower at ₹148.83 around 9:45 am on Thursday.
  • Over the past year, the stock has declined 24%, reflecting ongoing market volatility.
(With Inputs)
First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Tags: arbitration proceedingshighway project disputeindian stock marketinfrastructure stocksinvestor alertmarket-volatilityNCC Ltd stockNHAI debarmentOB Infrastructure

Tags: arbitration proceedingshighway project disputeindian stock marketinfrastructure stocksinvestor alertmarket-volatilityNCC Ltd stockNHAI debarmentOB Infrastructure

Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here’s What We Know So Far

