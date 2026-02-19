Why Is NCC Share Price Under Pressure? Two-Year NHAI Debarment Shakes Investor Confidence – Here’s What We Know So Far

NCC Share Price In Focus As Two-Year NHAI Debarment Sparks Market Jitters
The stock price of NCC Ltd. dropped significantly on Thursday, February 19, after the company disclosed that it and its subsidiary, OB Infrastructure Ltd., received a two-year suspension from NHAI tendering, effective February 17, 2026.
The debarment relates to a BOT (annuity) highway project in Uttar Pradesh, covering the Orai-Bhognipur section on NH-25 and the Bhognipur-Barah section on NH-2. NCC explained that project delays occurred because the company received land transfers later than scheduled and faced other contract-related issues. OB Infrastructure had initiated arbitration against NHAI and obtained a favorable ruling, which NHAI challenged in court.
NCC confirmed there is no financial or operational impact on existing orders or ongoing projects. The company plans to contest the debarment, citing a lack of opportunity to be heard. NCC’s share price fell 9.9% to an intraday low of ₹135 before recovering to ₹148.83, reflecting investor uncertainty over future tender opportunities.
NCC Share Price Watch: Debarment Drama Sparks Investor Curiosity
The NHAI debarment order is being studied by NCC Ltd., which will execute its response according to legal requirements. Investors are currently evaluating how upcoming tenders will be affected, while existing projects and orders remain unchanged. Any financial impact will occur only through potential opportunities that emerge during the two-year suspension period. The company states that there is no measurable revenue loss at this time, which creates uncertainty about future financial results.
NCC share price traders may experience market fluctuations, but experienced investors can use this period to assess the company’s future performance. The market brings theatricality to your investment portfolio on special occasions.
“OBIL is contending that the said debarment order has been issued after the completion of the concession period without providing the opportunity of being heard, in violation of principles of natural justice and shall challenge the same as per the law,” NCC said in an exchange filing.
Arbitration & Legal Dispute: What NCC Share Price Traders Should Know
NCC Ltd. announced its current legal conflicts with NHAI through its subsidiary OB Infrastructure Ltd. (OBIL), which disputes project management and ongoing maintenance work. OBIL had initiated arbitration in September 2025 to resolve these issues, aiming for a favorable outcome. NHAI unexpectedly began its two-year debarment process during the ongoing arbitration, creating additional tension in the conflict.
Traders are closely monitoring NCC share price because the company claims its current projects will not be impacted, while they assess the market’s ability to withstand legal challenges. For investors, this is an exercise in mastering both patience and proper timing, as legal developments may create temporary stock market fluctuations, while fundamental business factors will determine the company’s long-term success.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.