Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain

The stock of One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company, has recorded positive returns for five consecutive months, with increases of 4% in June, 3% in May, 10.4% in April, and 9.6% in March.

Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:18:07 IST

Paytm’s share climbed over 2% in early trade on July 15, hitting intra day high of Rs. 999, and maintained its winning streak for the fourth day in a row. The shares have rallied over 6% this month, building on consistent gains seen over recent months.

Backed by strong domestic institutional interest and improved sentiment, the stock of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has now posted gains for five straight months. It added 4% in June, 3% in May, 10.4% in April, and 9.6% in March. This sustained rebound follows steep losses earlier in the year, with the stock declining 24% in January and 8% in February.

Paytm Entry In MSCI Index

A potential upgrade of Paytm in the MSCI index—from Smallcap to the Standard Index—could trigger significant inflows, with Motilal Oswal analysts projecting around USD212 million in passive investments. The official announcement is expected on August 8, with any changes set to take effect on August 26. If confirmed, this development could draw increased investor interest and capital into Paytm, marking a key moment for both the stock and the broader fintech space.

Fresh shareholding data for the June quarter also signals growing confidence among domestic investors. Indian mutual funds increased their collective holding in Paytm to 13.86% as of June 30, up from 13.11% at the end of March. Key domestic investors include Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (3.2%), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (2.61%), Nippon Mutual Fund (2.55%), and Bandhan Mutual Fund (1.02%).

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) ownership saw a marginal decline, dropping from 55.38% in March to 54.87% in June.

Paytm Q1 Result Date

This fintech firm will announce its quarterly  business update on July 22.  “We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited (“Company”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” Paytm said via  an exchange filing.

Tags: paytmpaytm q1 result

