Why Is Starbucks Closing Hundreds Of US Stores? Retreat Or Strategic Reset With 400+ Closures

The decision of Starbucks to close its stores has not only affected New York but also other large cities in the United States. The company is going back to basics with its strategy by closing more than twenty shops in Los Angeles and cutting fifteen in Chicago, seven in San Francisco, six in Minneapolis, five in Baltimore, and other locations throughout the country.

Nevertheless, don’t be disappointed at the thought of the green logo disappearing from your daily route; there is an unexpected turn: it is not an exit but a reset. Starbucks claims that its strategy of shutting down low-performing sites is a way of preparing for the future.

By 2026, the brand will not only open new stores but also remodel existing ones, with a focus on major cities like New York and Los Angeles. New designs, improved customer experiences, and a renewed dedication to the brand’s core values will define operations.