LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 16:05:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) brought together global leaders during Climate Week New York 2025 alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as the WIN Lounge emerged as a platform for conversations on sustainability, innovation, business and culture, as per a press release. The event, curated by WIN founder Stuti Jalan, hosted over 50 leaders from more than 20 countries.

The day began with a keynote session delivered by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as well as Minister of State for Education. He emphasised the importance of skilling for India’s future workforce.

“The future of skills, technology, and industry is not a distant vision–it is already here. What we need now is to prepare ourselves and harness this disruption for inclusive and sustainable growth. The Indian industry must take real ownership of skills development, co-creating from curriculum to protocols, so that together we can bridge the skill gap and empower India’s workforce for the future. Platforms like the WIN Lounge are doing just that–curating conversations that matter and creating spaces where ideas turn into action,” he said.

Throughout the day, the WIN Lounge hosted 10 panel discussions on various issues, including clean energy, sustainability in culture, capital markets and climate action, plastic pollution in humans, gender and climate, women in wealth, and climate legacy.

The speaker list featured leaders from various sectors, including technology, finance, law, fashion, nonprofits, and academia. Among them were Karen Quintos, former CCO and CMO at Dell Technologies; Maggie Liu from Microsoft; Elizabeth Yee of the Rockefeller Foundation; Ajaita Shah of Frontier Markets; and Amanda Ellis from the ASU Global Futures Lab.

Reflecting on the Lounge, Stuti Jalan said, “Women Inspiring Network, WIN Lounge has become a platform where diverse global voices meet to create real solutions. From our inaugural WIN Lounges at Davos to Cannes, India, and now New York, we have completed the circuit, building bridges across continents. Shaping a sustainable future, we are optimistic that we will discover valuable new ways to improve and accelerate sustainability strategies and implementation. I acknowledge and express gratitude for the support from our partners, Pillsbury, Trend Micro, Frontier Markets and Masimo.”

WIN also recorded special podcast episodes featuring Geetha Murali, CEO at Room to Read, and Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer at Cognizant, to extend the discussions beyond the event.

Jalan further said, “We were privileged to kick start the WIN Lounge with Hon’ble Minister Jayant Chaudhary’s fireside on India 2047: People Powering a Green Future. His vision for Viksit Bharat underscored how India’s journey to 2047 can inspire global pathways toward a sustainable and inclusive future.”

WIN also announced that its journey will continue to Horasis in Brazil, Newsweek in London, and Davos again in 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: climate-weekglobal-leadersnew yorksustainabilitywin-loungewomen-inspiring-network

RELATED News

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO Allotment: Did You Hit The Allotment Or Planning To Invest After Listing?
RBI unveils new directions to strengthen digital payment security
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!
REnergy Dynamics (RED) Enters into a Strategic Alliance with GMM Pfaudler to Manufacture Paddle Agitators Under the 'Make in India' Initiative
Nayara Energy and Akshaya Patra Redefine School Nutrition with a Landmark Kitchen in Kanpur

LATEST NEWS

"Desh aaj bijalee kee raftaar se aage badh raha hai": PM Modi in Rajasthan
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou in Mumbai to honour JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal, boost Indo-French ties
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 5: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
Sameer Wankhede Files Defamation Suit Against Ba**ds of Bollywood, Netflix, Here’s WHY
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies, claims 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' is defamatory
Ahead of 'Stranger Things' finale, fans to be treated with full rewatch of previous seasons
Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Trailer Drops – Brutal Combat, Dark Story, And Long-Awaited Release Date Finally Revealed
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
"We'd like them to play a bit more cricket": Agarkar on Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York
Women Inspiring Network Lounge unites global leaders for sustainability at Climate Week New York

QUICK LINKS