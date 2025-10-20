LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts Diwali 2025 alia bhatt Bihar elections 2025 India vs England WC cwc25 ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 06:36:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) -The yen weakened on Monday as Sanae Takaichi, an advocate of fiscal and monetary stimulus, appeared all but certain to become Japan's next prime minister after reportedly securing crucial political backing for the top job. The safe-haven currency was also hit by an improvement in risk appetite after trade tensions between Beijing and Washington calmed somewhat, and worries about U.S. regional banks also eased. The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar advanced, although traders will keep a close eye on China's latest reading of gross domestic product at 0200 GMT, Australia's top trading partner. Investors returned to the so-called "Takaichi trade" – bullish equities and bearish the yen – after Kyodo reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party will firm up an alliance on Monday. A parliamentary vote to choose a prime minister is set for Tuesday. Takaichi's bid to become Japan's first female premier had been in jeopardy after a sudden break-up with the LDP's coalition partner of 26 years, Komeito, earlier this month. However, in the right-wing JIP, Takaichi has a partner more aligned with her policy views. The U.S. dollar added 0.2% to 150.82 yen as of 0010 GMT, following a drop of as much as 1.1% on Friday, mainly with traders jittery following a clutch of bad loans at U.S. banks and with tariff tensions simmering over Chinese rare earths, essential in chip- and other high-tech supply chains. However, credit worries took a step back by the end of Wall Street trading, with the main indexes all finishing higher. "There's a lot more bark than bite on the credit fears," said Jed Ellerbroek, a portfolio manager at Argent Capital. "Looking through all the big banks' results, credit is very good. Overall, there are very few pockets of weakness." Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump said his proposed, retaliatory 100% tariff on goods from China would be "not sustainable", and confirmed he would still meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks. The Aussie gained 0.3% to $0.6500 on Monday. The euro appreciated 0.1% to $1.1661. "There's an element – to use the Cold War language – of mutually assured destruction when it comes to total rare earth exports curbs and 100% tariff rates, with both the U.S. and Chinese more or less acknowledging that," said Kyle Rodda, a markets analyst at Capital.com. "As a result, the markets are pricing in that things will de-escalate," Rodda added. "However, the markets are likely to remain jittery until such backdowns are explicitly announced." (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 6:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

China's Sany Heavy Industry seeking up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

Bank of Japan's Ueda keeps cards close to chest ahead of October meeting

China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

SPAC backed by Trump Jr., Omeed Malik, Palihapitiya files for $260 million US IPO

Apollo-backed Aeroméxico seeks up to $2.9 billion valuation in US IPO

LATEST NEWS

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

Are Banks Shut Today For Diwali? Check Updates

Japan's Nikkei surges after Takaichi builds support for leadership bid

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Colts continue strong start with balanced win over Chargers

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

UPDATE 10-NFL Results

Global Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings To India Through Beautiful Videos, Watch

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains
Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains
Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains
Yen eases with dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains
QUICK LINKS