Yes Bank Rally: Strong Q2, Credit Upgrade, And SMBC Support Push Stock To New High

Yes Bank Share Price Today: Smashing 52-Week Highs Like a Pro

Yes Bank is clearly in beast mode. The stock jumped 8.4% in Friday’s intraday trading (October 10), breaking through to a new 52-week high of ₹24.30 apiece, and it’s not showing signs of slowing down.

October returns? A cool 12.5%.

Gained in 8 of the last 9 sessions, racking up a 16% cumulative surge.

This week alone: up 9.3%, potentially its best since May 2025.

If you’ve been holding Yes Bank, now might be a good time to practice your happy dance. And if you’re still on the sidelines, are you watching history or planning to be part of it?

With strong fundamentals and global backing (hello, SMBC), Yes Bank seems to be having its glow-up moment. The question is, will it keep the momentum going next week?

What’s your move: buying, holding, or just watching?

What’s Driving Yes Bank’s Rally?

Several key developments have boosted investor confidence and fueled the stock’s sharp rise:

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has acquired a 24.22% stake in Yes Bank from SBI and other institutional investors.

SBI retains over a 10% stake, while SMBC becomes the largest shareholder in the bank.

The SMBC-Yes Bank deal is the largest cross-border investment ever in an Indian private-sector bank.

Yes Bank plans to leverage SMBC’s global expertise to drive growth in areas like corporate banking, treasury services, and cross-border financial solutions.

Yes Bank Rally Gathers Fresh Fuel With Credit Rating Upgrades

Yes Bank has just received a huge thumbs-up from four leading credit rating agencies, CRISIL, ICRA, India Ratings, and CARE, who have all scaled up the bank to an AA- rating. This is the highest rating that Yes Bank has received since it was reconstructed in March 2020.

So, what’s behind the upgrade? Stronger financials, improved asset quality, and a more stable governance structure are some of the reasons indicated by analysts.

This improvement gives additional impetus to the stock, enhancing investor confidence and strengthening the market’s positive perception of the bank.

Yes Bank Q2FY26 Business Update: Solid Growth

Yes Bank posted strong numbers in its Q2 business update (ended Sept 30, 2025):

Loans & Advances: Up 3.9% QoQ to ₹2,50,586 crore

Deposits: Up 7.9% YoY to ₹2,96,831 crore

CASA Ratio: Stood at 33.8% CASA deposits up 13.2% YoY to ₹1,00,263 crore



