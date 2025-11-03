Young Filmmaker Isha Chhabra from the USA Impresses with Her New Music Video Gulistan Chale — Music by A.R. Rahman

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 3, 2025 11:38:09 IST

New Delhi [India], November 1: A promising new voice in cinema, Isha Chhabra, a filmmaking student from the United States, has made a striking impression with her latest directorial project — the visually stunning music video Gulistan Chale, directed and featured by Isha Chhabra herself, with music composed, sung, and written by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

The video, now streaming on Global Glow Films’ YouTube Channel, beautifully captures a blend of emotion, storytelling, and melody — seamlessly weaving together Isha’s refined cinematic sensibility and Rahman’s soulful soundscape. With its expressive visuals and deeply evocative tone, Gulistan Chale is already earning praise for its artistic maturity and emotional depth.

What makes this project stand out is Isha Chhabra’s ability to convey raw human emotions through visual poetry — a skill she continues to hone while studying filmography in the USA. Despite being a student filmmaker, her direction and on-screen performance reflect remarkable confidence, aesthetic precision, and a strong understanding of rhythm and emotion in visual storytelling.

Speaking about her inspiration, Isha Chhabra shared, “This project was born out of my desire to tell stories through emotion rather than dialogue. Working both behind and in front of the camera was a rewarding challenge. A.R. Rahman’s music gave life to every frame, making this experience unforgettable. I am so thankful to ARR for the guidance and grateful to be a part of such a beautiful song by ARR, produced by Global Glow Films. My journey studying filmmaking in the USA has allowed me to explore storytelling from a global lens.”

Music maestro A.R. Rahman, who composed, sang, and penned the lyrics for Gulistan Chale, brings his signature emotional depth to the project. His haunting melodies and introspective words infuse the film with soul, elevating it beyond a conventional music video into a moving cinematic experience.

The collaboration between Isha Chhabra and A.R. Rahman marks the meeting of two creative minds — one bringing fresh cinematic vision, the other timeless musical mastery — unified by emotion and artistry.

With Gulistan Chale, Isha Chhabra establishes herself as one of the most exciting young filmmaker-actors to watch — blending her international training with heartfelt Indian storytelling. Her work signals a bright future, where new-age creators merge global aesthetics with the emotional essence of Indian cinema.

The video Gulistan Chale is now live on YouTube (Global Glow Films) and is quickly gaining attention for its emotional resonance and visual artistry — marking a beautiful debut for a filmmaker who’s just getting started.

 Song Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 11:38 AM IST
