LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident Cricket Australia bilateral talks e VITARA bangladesh emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Isha Foundation AI startup accident
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:38:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 17: As Artificial Intelligence increasingly shapes everyday life, questions around its environmental and social footprint are moving into the mainstream. At the Youth Eco Summit 2026, these concerns were explored through a convergence of cultural influencers, policymakers, and young voices highlighting the growing need for accountability in the age of rapid technological advancement. Organised by the Bajaj Foundation, brought together with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UNICEF YuWaah, and TECNO, the Youth Eco Summit brought together students from 66 cities across India, positioning youth at the centre of discussions on sustainability, accountability, and technological impact.

The summit saw participation from Environmentalist and Model Milind Soman, Actor Rohit Saraf, and UNDP India Youth Champion and Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who together unpacked the challenges, responsibilities, and opportunities emerging from the rise of Artificial Intelligence. Their presence brought a cultural lens to conversations traditionally dominated by policy and technology, reinforcing the idea that responsible innovation must resonate beyond boardrooms and institutions.

You Might Be Interested In

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Adding a leadership perspective from the technology industry, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, spoke about the responsibility that accompanies access to advanced technology. He noted that purpose-driven applications of AI have the potential to address environmental challenges, reduce waste, and encourage more sustainable lifestyles—emphasising that innovation must be guided by intent, not excess.

Policy and civic engagement perspectives were reinforced by Seep Agrawal, Lead – Civic Engagement at UNICEF YuWaah, who highlighted the importance of collaboration between youth, institutions, and cultural voices. She stressed that meaningful change occurs when young people are treated as collaborators in solution-building, rather than passive participants in dialogue.

The summit experience extended beyond panel discussions through the Green Education and Knowledge Lawn, which featured interactive zones such as Waste Reimagined, the TECNO Knowledge Walk, the TECNO AI Meme Studio, and the E-Waste Pledge Booth. These spaces translated complex sustainability challenges into tangible, experiential learning moments. At the TECNO AI Meme Studio, students explored themes of green coding, energy-conscious algorithms, and the often-overlooked resource demands of digital consumption. Using memes as a medium, participants transformed technical ideas into accessible narratives that resonated with their peers.

Offering a global perspective, Viransh Bhanshali, Chief of Staff at the Oxford Union, spoke about the convergence of technology, policy, and civic action, emphasising that emerging technologies must evolve alongside accountability frameworks to create lasting impact.

Concluding the summit, Pankaj Bajaj, Director of the Bajaj Foundation, underscored that the presence of students was driven by intent rather than obligation. He remarked that the real outcome of the Youth Eco Summit would be determined by whether the ideas discussed translate into action—choices that will ultimately shape the future.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

NPCI Unveils FiMI: Next-Gen AI That Will Handle Millions Of UPI Transactions With Unmatched Precision!

8th Pay Commission Goes Digital: Key Updates On Timeline, Pay Scales, Allowances, And Pension Reforms – Stakeholders Invited To Share Inputs

Adani Commits USD 100 Bn To Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

LATEST NEWS

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

UP Viral Video: Christian Principal Gets Arrested In Rampur For Allegedly Molesting School Kids Under The Guise Of Punishment, Furious Parents Beat Up Accused

Hugs, Handshake, AI And Air Power: PM Modi-French President Macron’s Big Bilateral Meet In Mumbai

Who Was Jesse Jackson? Martin Luther King Jr’s Close Associate Dies At 84, All About His Massive Net Worth, Family And Affair That Cast A Shadow On His Persona

SCO vs NEP Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Scotland vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

GSEB SSC, HSC Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Official Website, Download Steps and Key Instructions

Maruti Suzuki Enters EV Race, Launches E-Vitara With Two Battery Options And 543Km Range, Check Design, Interior And Price

‘Absolute Nonsense’: Reel-Obsessed Delhi Bikers Recklessly Open Doors Of Moving Vehicles For Instagram Shorts; Viral Video Sparks Fury- Watch

Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada Teen Named After Yuvraj Singh Smashes Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Century

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation
Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation
Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation
Youth Eco Summit 2026 Reframes the AI Conversation for the New Generation

QUICK LINKS