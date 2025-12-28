Zepto Set To Be India’s Next Big IPO: Quick-Commerce Unicorn Targets Rs 11,000 Crore Listing, Should You Invest?

Zepto Has Arrived To The Stock Market: Zepto’s IPO Of Rs 11,000 Crore Is On The Cards!
The quick-commerce wonder of India, Zepto, is not only carrying food but also creating a buzz among the investors! The startup has already tipped off the drafting of IPO papers to SEBI, looking to grab the sum of Rs 11,000 crore and becoming one of the youngest businesses to enter the Indian stock markets. By choosing SEBI’s confidential filing route, Zepto keeps its options open, altering the deal size and timing to fit the market’s mood. A quick entry next year is planned for the fast-paced startup, and they are quite sure of getting the IPO recognition, and the investors’ applause.
Filing Details:
Zepto submitted a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus to SEBI and stock exchanges under the confidential filing route.
This allows the company to obtain regulatory feedback without publicly disclosing the document.
Provides flexibility to adjust deal size and timing according to market conditions.
Private Funding Support:
Zepto is backed by heavy private capital, valued at USD 7 billion.
Has raised about USD 1.8 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) since inception.
Latest funding round in October 2025 raised USD 450 million (Rs 3,757.5 crore), led by CalPERS.
Zepto’s IPO Playbook: Quietly Smart, Loudly Ambitious
Zepto is not only delivering groceries to your doorstep but is also racing to the stock exchange, and it is doing so in an elegant manner. By opting for SEBI’s confidential filing route, the company effectively conceals its strategy. It will not be subjected to early public scrutiny, will not be under pressure to disclose its plans ahead of time, and will have the liberty to adjust the size or timing of the deal depending on market mood, clever, isn’t it? This risk-managed move is now becoming a favorite among the country’s high-growth consumer-tech startups.
In the case of a successful IPO, Zepto will not be just another name on the stock exchange. It will be in the company of quick-commerce giants Zomato (through Blinkit) and Swiggy (through Instamart), proving that fast delivery is not only for groceries but also for growth and investor attention. With strong private funding and sharp strategic planning, Zepto is set to make a big splash, showing that in the IPO race, being smart can be just as powerful as being fast.
