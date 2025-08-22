7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

Indonesia

1 INR = ~185 Indonesian Rupiah, Indonesia is one of the most popular budget-friendly destinations for Indians. Travellers can enjoy beaches, temples, and memorable nightlife.

Vietnam

1 INR = ~300 Vietnamese Dong, Vietnam offers beautiful landscapes, tasty street food, and cultural attractions with pocket-friendly prices. Here you can enjoy a spectacular vacation without worrying about spending much.

Cambodia

1 INR = ~50 Cambodian Riel, Cambodia is known for the famous Angkor Wat temple. It is a cheap and magical destination for travel.

Nepal

1 INR = ~1.6 Nepalese Rupee, how can we forget about our neighbouring country, Nepal, which accepts Indian currency. Nepal is best to travel for some adventure, to watch spectacular temples, and mountain treks.

Sri Lanka

1 INR = ~3.7 Sri Lankan Rupee, Sri Lanka has some stunning beaches and ancient temples to visit. Sri Lanka is budget-friendly for Indians, you can pay a good amount of money on food and travel.

Thailand

1 INR = ~0.43 THB, Thailand is one of the most loved travel destinations for Indians. Thailand is quite affordable for food, shopping, and transport. Here, street food is very cheap and delicious, and even hotels are very budget-friendly.

Philippines

1 INR = ~0.66 PHP, Philippines is a dream spot for crystal clear peaches, islands, and cheap transport. Your money can go a long way here. Here you can enjoy scuba diving, local shopping, and island hopping.