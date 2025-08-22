LIVE TV
Home > Economy > 7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

When we talk about going abroad, one of the first worry for Indians is always about money and currency exchange. Compared to dollar, euro or pound, our Indian rupee mostly feels weak. But did you know, there are some countries where rupee...

For Indians these countries can be a good choice for travel on a budget. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
For Indians these countries can be a good choice for travel on a budget. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 22, 2025 18:16:31 IST

When we talk about going abroad, one of the first worry for Indians is always about money and currency exchange. Compared to dollar, euro or pound, our Indian rupee mostly feels weak. But did you know, there are some countries where rupee is actually stronger? In those places, your money can buy you more food, shopping, travel and even luxury things without spending too much. So, for Indians these countries can be a good choice for travel on a budget.

    1. Indonesia

    1 INR = ~185 Indonesian Rupiah, Indonesia is one of the most popular budget-friendly destinations for Indians. Travellers can enjoy beaches, temples, and memorable nightlife. 

    1. Vietnam

    1 INR = ~300 Vietnamese Dong, Vietnam offers beautiful landscapes, tasty street food, and cultural attractions with pocket-friendly prices. Here you can enjoy a spectacular vacation without worrying about spending much. 

    1. Cambodia

    1 INR = ~50 Cambodian Riel, Cambodia is known for the famous Angkor Wat temple. It is a cheap and magical destination for travel. 

    1. Nepal 

    1 INR = ~1.6 Nepalese Rupee, how can we forget about our neighbouring country, Nepal, which accepts Indian currency. Nepal is best to travel for some adventure, to watch spectacular temples, and mountain treks. 

    1. Sri Lanka

    1 INR = ~3.7 Sri Lankan Rupee, Sri Lanka has some stunning beaches and ancient temples to visit. Sri Lanka is budget-friendly for Indians, you can pay a good amount of money on food and travel. 

    1. Thailand 

    1 INR = ~0.43 THB, Thailand is one of the most loved travel destinations for Indians. Thailand is quite affordable for food, shopping, and transport. Here, street food is very cheap and delicious, and even hotels are very budget-friendly. 

    1. Philippines 

    1 INR = ~0.66 PHP, Philippines is a dream spot for crystal clear peaches, islands, and cheap transport. Your money can go a long way here. Here you can enjoy scuba diving, local shopping, and island hopping. 

7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value
7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value
7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value
7 Best Countries Where Indians Can Enjoy Higher Rupee Value

