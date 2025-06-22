Ladies and gentlemen, chai lovers, let me start with a confession: I’m a chai addict. Not that sad, soggy tea-bag nonsense you sometimes find abroad, I mean the real deal, the kind that bubbles on Indian stoves, swirling with cardamom, courage, and a pinch of our 5,000-year-old civilizational brew. Growing up in Gurgaon and Delhi, I’d sit with my mom and papa sipping chai, debating everything from cricket to politics. That’s what chai does—it sparks conversations, it binds us, it tells our story. Today, I invite you to smell the chai—not just the drink, but the vibrant aroma of a new India, a nation that’s brewed itself into a global force, staring down both China’s dragon and America’s eagle in its eye. As a storyteller, promoter and Editor in Chief of one of India’s oldest news media companies, BW Businessworld and founder of exchange4media I’ll tell you how India has changed. Grab a seat, take a sip of this metaphorical chai, and let’s dive into why the world needs to see India in a bold, new light.

India’s Geopolitical Swagger

India is no more a shy kid at a global party, once content to nod politely from the sidelines. That was a decade ago, when we were just diplomatic wallflowers. Not anymore. Today, India struts onto the world stage with the confidence of a nation that knows its worth. At the recent G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t just another guest, he’s the leader everyone wants to talk to. From Meloni to Macron, world leaders are seeking India’s take. Why? Because India’s not just playing the game; it’s rewriting the rules. Modi’s ability to share a bear hug with Putin, a strategic handshake with Trump, and a measured chat with Xi Jinping is rare—few leaders can pull off this high-wire act, keeping India’s interests front and center without picking sides.

India’s global gaze isn’t just talk; it’s backed by action. Remember Operation Sindoor? After the Pahalgam attack, India hit nine terrorist camps across the Line of Control with surgical precision, knocking out Pakistani airbases. No reckless saber-rattling, just a cool-headed response that set a “new benchmark” in fighting terrorism, shrugging off “nuclear blackmail.” The old India might’ve second-guessed itself; today’s India acts, then sips its chai.

This grit comes from modernization. Rafale jets slicing through our skies, BrahMos missiles, “Make in India” anti-drone tech—India’s no longer just buying arms; it’s building and selling them. Our defence exports are booming, making us a security provider, not a borrower. Yet, Western media—CNN, BBC, The New York Times—barely notices, too busy harping on India’s challenges. China’s hard power gets the spotlight, but India’s mix of steel and silk—a warm hug, not a surveillance state—is the real game-changer. At the G7, when Modi spoke of peace through strength, leaders listened, because India’s not just a player; it’s a Vishwaguru, a global mentor.

India didn’t wait for a global referee. It brokered peace on its own terms, through military channels, brushing off Trump’s “I stopped the war” bravado. This wasn’t just diplomacy; it was a flex of sovereignty. India backed Trump’s Ukraine peace plan, called Russia its “sukh-dukh ka saathi” (friend in joy and sorrow), and kept channels open with China despite past border tensions—all while deepening ties with the US through initiatives like the U.S.-India COMPACT and INDUS Innovation. This is multialignment, folks, a geopolitical Kathak dance, graceful but firm, on a tightrope of global rivalries.

But here’s the rub: Western media often misses the plot. CNN, BBC, and their peers thrive on sensationalism—clickbait headlines that rake in views. During India’s COVID-19 second wave in 2021, they zoomed in on funeral pyres and grieving families, painting a one-dimensional picture of chaos. Look, I’m a media guy—I’ve invited CNN’s Riz Khan to my NewsNxt conference, I’ve had a one-hour chat with BBC’s Tim Sebastian, I’m hooked on Fareed Zakaria’s GPS. I admire their craft, but their selective lens frustrates me. India’s diplomatic finesse deserves more than reductive soundbites. And don’t get me started on the rantings of opposition leaders who’d have you believe India’s stumbling. Trust me, Oxford, look at the facts, not the noise, India’s dancing, not tripping.

But India’s swagger starts at home, and let me tell you, it’s personal. Our children dream of studying at Ivy League schools, but they’re just as proud of India’s IITs, which churn out tech wizards powering the world. Our economy’s leaped from tenth to fourth globally, eyeing third by 2030. “Make in India” isn’t a slogan—it’s semiconductors, defense tech, and UPI, which handles half the world’s financial transactions by volume. During the pandemic, I got my vaccine jab as easily as grabbing a coffee, thanks to CoWIN and India’s billion-dose milestone by late 2021. Over 700 million got one dose, 300 million were fully vaccinated—a feat driven by healthcare workers, NGOs, and everyday folks like my neighbor who volunteered at a vaccine camp.

Compare that to vaccine hesitancy in the US or slower rollouts in Europe, countries whose media preached to India. CNN’s headline, “India delivers 1 billion COVID vaccines, but millions are yet to receive a single dose,” was like complimenting a chef but griping about the portion size. Where’s the love for our nurses, our volunteers, our spirit? India’s democracy, with 600 million voters in 2024, is a messy, beautiful miracle. Our pluralism—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians sharing chai at roadside stalls, is our heartbeat. This resilience, not just our struggles, deserves a global shout-out.

India’s Soft Power

Let’s talk about India’s secret sauce, its soft power, brewed from 5,000 years of civilization. While China builds ports, India builds bridges of culture and heart. Yoga’s got 300 million people worldwide doing downward dog, and thanks to India, the UN made June 21 International Yoga Day. Indian movies have a global vibe. German tourists coming to Goa know every step of “Naatu Naatu”—that’s India’s magic, no propaganda needed.

Our 32-million-strong diaspora is our global chaiwallah, serving India’s essence everywhere. From Sundar Pichai running Google to Rishi Sunak shaping UK politics, they’re game-changers. During the 2025 India-Pakistan crisis, Indian-Americans lobbied Washington, ensuring India’s voice was heard. Diwali lights up Times Square, Holi colours Trafalgar Square, and India’s hosting of the Dalai Lama reminds the world of compassion over control. This is cultural diplomacy that throws a party, not a lecture. At the G7, when Modi spoke of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), leaders nodded—because India’s not just a nation; it’s a vibe, a Vishwaguru guiding the globe.

“No” to Lopsided Deals

India’s confidence isn’t just talk, it’s action. When the US dangled a trade deal that didn’t add up, India said, “Thanks, but no thanks.” With a $50 billion trade surplus, we’re negotiating for $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, on our terms. Trump’s claim he “stopped” the India-Pakistan conflict? India politely set the record straight: no mediation needed. We’re partners with the US on AI, space, nuclear energy, but we say “yes” to self-respect, not subservience.

This boldness clashes with media portrayals of India as a pushover. CNN and BBC, despite anchors I admire like Riz Khan, often amplify critics—opposition voices or self-styled “India-biters”—while ignoring the policymakers, citizens, and NGOs driving our progress. India’s 2023 G20 presidency, rallying the world around climate and digital inclusion, was a masterclass in balance. Why not celebrate that? And please, don’t buy into opposition leader gloom-and-doom rants—India’s too busy building its future to dwell on his soundbites.

Smell the Chai

Why does the world need to see India anew? Because sensationalism twists the truth. Western media’s obsession with India’s COVID-19 struggles—funeral pyres over vaccine triumphs—vilifies instead of informs. India’s vaccination drive, economic rebound, and cultural glow are global blueprints, yet The Washington Post and The New York Times rarely spotlight them. Some Indian journalists, chasing clout, fan these flames, but media’s job is to hear all voices—policymakers, citizens, analysts—for the full picture.

India’s heart shines through its pandemic response. I saw Delhites cook for stranded migrants, friends fund oxygen cylinders, strangers turn temples and gurdwaras into relief camps. That’s our inclusive humanism, our “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) spirit, solving not just India’s problems but the world’s. Our vaccine drive could inspire global campaigns, saving lives. So, CNN, BBC, wake up—smell the chai, not the coffee. Give India’s people, its grit, its magic the credit they’ve earned.

India can calm tensions with Pakistan, builds bridges with China, partners with the US, all while hosting the Dalai Lama and sending yoga globally. At the G7, Modi’s swagger showed why India’s a Vishwaguru—leaders don’t just respect us; they look to us. India’s a third way—democratic, pluralistic, inspiring. Smell the chai for what it is: a bold, balanced India, unapologetically itself. Raise your cups to a nation that doesn’t just brew chai but brews a new global story. Namaste.

