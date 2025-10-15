ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download ADRE Result PDF

ADRE Result 2025: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has recently released the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can now check the result through the official website sebaonline.org using their application number and password.
ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Overview
State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) aims to fill 12,673 vacancies for various departments. ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list.
|
Paticulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam
|
Post Category
|
Grade 4 (Class IV)
|
Total Grade 4 Vacancies
|
5,023
|
Result Declaration Date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Official Websites
|
assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org
|
Credentials Required
|
Application Number & Password
|
Result Status
|
Declared
Direct Link to Download ADRE Result 2025: Click Here
How to Check ADRE Result 2025?
Candidates can now check the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official website, assam.gov.in.
-
On the home click on the link titled “ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025
-
Enter your application number and password.
-
Click Submit to view your result.
-
Download and save the result PDF for future reference.