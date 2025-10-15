ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download ADRE Result PDF

ADRE Result 2025: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has recently released the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can now check the result through the official website sebaonline.org using their application number and password.

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Overview

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) aims to fill 12,673 vacancies for various departments. ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list.

Paticulars Details Exam Name Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Conducting Body State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam Post Category Grade 4 (Class IV) Total Grade 4 Vacancies 5,023 Result Declaration Date October 15, 2025 Official Websites assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org Credentials Required Application Number & Password Result Status Declared

Direct Link to Download ADRE Result 2025: Click Here

How to Check ADRE Result 2025?

Candidates can now check the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: