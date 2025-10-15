LIVE TV
ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download ADRE Result PDF

ADRE Result 2025: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has recently released the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can now check the result through the official website sebaonline.org using their application number and password.

SLRC released ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SLRC released ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 15, 2025 12:26:37 IST

ADRE Result 2025: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam, has recently released the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can now check the result through the official website sebaonline.org using their application number and password. 

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: Overview 

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) aims to fill 12,673 vacancies for various departments. ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list. 

Paticulars

Details

Exam Name

Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)

Conducting Body

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam

Post Category

Grade 4 (Class IV)

Total Grade 4 Vacancies

5,023

Result Declaration Date

October 15, 2025

Official Websites

assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Credentials Required

Application Number & Password

Result Status

Declared

Direct Link to Download ADRE Result 2025: Click Here

How to Check ADRE Result 2025? 

Candidates can now check the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website, assam.gov.in.

  • On the home click on the link titled “ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025

  • Enter your application number and password.

  • Click Submit to view your result.

  • Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:26 PM IST
