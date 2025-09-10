AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Soon: Result Date, How to Download AFCAT 2 Result through Direct Link

LIVE TV
AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The AFCAT 2 results are likely to be announced on September 19, 2025. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2 Result online at afcat.cdac.in. Candadies can access their results by using their credentials. The AFCAT 2 2025 exam was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025.  The AFCAT 2 2025 results will be released in a PDF format. The AFCAT 2 results 2025 contain the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified for the PET Exam.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The AFCAT 2 results are likely to be announced on September 19, 2025. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2 Result online at afcat.cdac.in. Candadies can access their results by using their credentials. The AFCAT 2 2025 exam was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025.  The AFCAT 2 2025 results will be released in a PDF format. The AFCAT 2 results 2025 contain the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified for the PET Exam. 

AFCAT 2 2025 Result Date: Expected 

The expected AFCAT 2 Result Date is by September 19, 2025. Candidates must check their official website for the latest updates. The AFCAT 2 2025 results will be released in a PDF format, which contains roll numbers, qualifying marks, merit list, percentage of marks obtained, and category-wise ranks. 

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: How to Download AFCAT 2 Result 2025

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘What’s new’ and search for the AFCAT 2 result 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Click on the AFCAT 2 result 2025 link.
  4. The AFCAT 2 result 2025 PDF will be opened.
  5. Now download the AFCAT 2 result 2025 PDF and save it for future use. 
