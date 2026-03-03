AP POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins; Check Exam Date And Direct Link To Apply

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (SBTET), has started the AP POLYCET 2026 registration process from March 3. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic institutions across the state can apply online until April 4, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 will be conducted on April 25, 2026.

The entrance test is held for admission into engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes offered by government and private polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Who is eligible for AP POLYCET 2026 registration

Candidates who have completed their Class 10 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for AP POLYCET 2026. The entrance exam is specifically meant for students aiming to pursue diploma-level technical education after secondary schooling.

Applicants are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting the online form to avoid rejection at a later stage.

Where to apply for AP POLYCET 2026

The AP POLYCET 2026 application form is available on the official website. Candidates must complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline.

The board has advised aspirants to carefully fill in personal, academic, and contact details while submitting the form.

How to complete the AP POLYCET 2026 online application

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in

Click on the ‘Online Application’ link on the homepage

Enter the required registration details. AP SSC candidates can use their SSC hall ticket number, while others may register using their mobile number

Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment modes

Fill in the remaining details and submit the form

Applicants should download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

What is the AP POLYCET 2026 application fee

The standard application fee must be paid during online submission. Candidates applying after the regular deadline will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100. Those opting for the Tatkal scheme can submit applications until April 22, 2026, by paying an additional Rs 300.

Is offline AP POLYCET registration available

Apart from the online process, candidates can also apply offline by downloading the application form, filling it in manually, and submitting it at designated help centres.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam pattern, and other important announcements related to AP POLYCET 2026.

