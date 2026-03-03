LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 in Middle East After US-Israel-Iran War Escalates, Check New Dates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of select Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in parts of the Middle East.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 3, 2026 12:31:49 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of select Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in parts of the Middle East after reviewing the current situation and ongoing conflict in the region.

In Circular-2 issued on March 3, 2026, the board notified principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates that examinations scheduled for March 5 and March 6, 2026, will not be conducted as per the original timetable. The postponement applies to both Class 10 and Class 12 candidates in these countries.

Earlier, the board had also deferred exams scheduled on March 2, 2026, in the same regions.

Why has CBSE postponed the Middle East board exams

According to the official communication, CBSE conducted a critical assessment of the situation in parts of the Middle East before making the decision. The postponement has been described as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

CBSE conducts board examinations in several overseas centres, including Gulf countries, where a large number of Indian students are enrolled in affiliated schools.

Which CBSE exam dates are affected

As per the latest circular, examinations scheduled for March 5 and March 6, 2026, stand postponed in the notified Middle East countries. Previously, papers slated for March 2 were also deferred.

The board has clarified that the decision is limited to the specified countries. Examinations in India and other regions will continue as per the original schedule unless announced otherwise.

Will CBSE review exams after March 6

CBSE has stated that it will review the situation again on March 5, 2026. Based on the assessment, the board will take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.

No changes have been announced so far for papers beyond the deferred dates.

When will the revised CBSE exam dates be announced

The board has confirmed that new dates for the postponed examinations will be notified later. Students have been advised to wait for official communication before making any plans related to travel or exam preparation adjustments.

CBSE has urged students to remain in regular contact with their schools and follow only official updates issued by the board. The circular has also been shared with Indian embassies and the CBSE regional office in Dubai for necessary coordination.

Students and parents in the affected countries have been asked to remain calm while awaiting further announcements regarding the revised schedule.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS