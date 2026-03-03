CUET PG 2026 Admit Card: Check Official Website, And Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the CUET PG Admit Card 2026 on March 3 through its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions will be able to download their hall tickets once the link is activated.

The admit card is a compulsory document for appearing in the examination. Without a valid hall ticket, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre.

Where to download the CUET PG Admit Card 2026

The CUET PG 2026 admit card will be available on the official portal. Candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth to access the document.

After logging in, applicants should download the admit card and take a clear printout. It is advisable to keep more than one copy to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

What details are mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 hall ticket?

The admit card will contain essential information related to the examination. This includes the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and complete exam centre address.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for rectification before the examination date.

How to download the CUET PG 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG

Click on the CUET PG 2026 Admit Card link.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the admit card.

Download and print the hall ticket for exam day use

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo identity proof.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam schedule

The CUET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to begin on March 6 and will be conducted in computer-based mode across multiple cities in India. The exam will be held in multiple shifts until March 27.

Earlier, the NTA released the city intimation slip, which informed candidates about the city of their exam centre. However, the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card. The detailed schedule and exact exam centre address will be mentioned only on the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.