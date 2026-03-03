LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court china icc Indians Killed In Iran Strikes Near Oman Coast Holi 2026 dohar ayatollah ali khamenei Dmitry Medvedev drone attack energy security Air India Express Muscat flights al nassr latest world news Bombay High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Education > AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students set to appear in the Class 10 public examinations.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 3, 2026 11:07:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has made the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 available for students who will appear for the upcoming Class 10 public examinations. The admit cards can now be accessed through the board’s official portal.

Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is compulsory. Officials have advised students to go through every detail printed on the document and immediately report any discrepancy to their school authorities before the exams begin.

Where can students download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 from the official website. The board has enabled a dedicated link on the website for hall ticket access.

You Might Be Interested In

For regular candidates, schools have been given separate login credentials to download and print the hall tickets. These printed copies must be distributed to students after proper verification and authorisation.

Meanwhile, private candidates who applied independently can log in to the official portal using their credentials and download the admit card directly. They are advised to take a clear printout and keep it safe for use on all examination days.

Students should note that only authorised hall tickets will be accepted at exam centres. Entry will not be permitted without a valid and verified admit card.

Where to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 is available online. Schools have been provided with dedicated login credentials to download hall tickets for regular students and distribute the authorised printed copies.

Private candidates who registered independently can download their admit cards directly from the official portal by entering the required login details. Students must ensure they carry the printed hall ticket to the examination centre on all exam days.

What details are mentioned on AP SSC admit card 2026

The AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 carries essential details about the candidate and the examination, including the student’s full name, roll number, photograph, examination centre name and address, subject-wise exam schedule, as well as exam timings and reporting time.

Students should verify these details thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy, it must be reported immediately to the school authorities for correction.

When will AP SSC Public Exams 2026 be held

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 are scheduled to begin in March 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift each day from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Candidates must reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete verification procedures smoothly. Entry into the examination hall will not be allowed without a valid admit card.

Students have also been advised to follow all examination guidelines issued by the board to avoid any inconvenience during the exams.

How to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can access their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 by following these instructions:

  • Go to the official portal at bse.ap.gov.in
  • Select the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link on the main page
  • Fill in the necessary login credentials as prompted
  • Click on submit to view the admit card
  • Download the document and print a copy for examination use

Students are advised to keep multiple printed copies safe until the examination process concludes.

Also Read: Kerala Board Postpones SSLC, Plus Two Exams in Gulf Amid Middle East Security Crisis

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AP SSC 2026 admit card downloadAP SSC Admit Card 2026BSEAP Class 10 admit cardBSEAP SSC Hall Ticket

RELATED News

AP EAMCET 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended, Direct Registration Link Active

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

LATEST NEWS

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

Apple Introduces New iPad Air: M4 Chip, Faster CPU & GPU, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check All Features And Price

Is Donald Trump Suffering From Skin Cancer? Doctors Make Big Claim, Question White House Silence As Scabbing Neck Rash, Hand Bruises Spark Fresh Health Scare

Was Quentin Tarantino and Family Killed in Israel-Iran War? Truth Behind Viral Bombing Rumours and AI Death Hoax Revealed

When will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release? Aditya Dhar Pushes Date From Holi 2026 As Fans Eagerly Wait For Part 2 Of The Spy Saga

Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi? Iranian Actress Scared Of Returning To Iran Says ‘They’ll Kill Me’ After Opposing Khamenei

T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Rules Explained: Is There a Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out India vs England in Mumbai?

Aditya Dhar And Team Dhurandhar Shine Bright At Iconic Gold Awards 2026

3 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Education & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Dubai-Bound Emirates Aircraft Returns To India Mid-Air, Flights To Saudi Arabia, UAE Rerouted After Riyadh Attack – Here’s What We Know

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

QUICK LINKS