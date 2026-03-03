AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in: Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has made the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 available for students who will appear for the upcoming Class 10 public examinations. The admit cards can now be accessed through the board’s official portal.

Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is compulsory. Officials have advised students to go through every detail printed on the document and immediately report any discrepancy to their school authorities before the exams begin.

Where can students download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 from the official website. The board has enabled a dedicated link on the website for hall ticket access.

For regular candidates, schools have been given separate login credentials to download and print the hall tickets. These printed copies must be distributed to students after proper verification and authorisation.

Meanwhile, private candidates who applied independently can log in to the official portal using their credentials and download the admit card directly. They are advised to take a clear printout and keep it safe for use on all examination days.

Students should note that only authorised hall tickets will be accepted at exam centres. Entry will not be permitted without a valid and verified admit card.

What details are mentioned on AP SSC admit card 2026

The AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 carries essential details about the candidate and the examination, including the student’s full name, roll number, photograph, examination centre name and address, subject-wise exam schedule, as well as exam timings and reporting time.

Students should verify these details thoroughly. In case of any discrepancy, it must be reported immediately to the school authorities for correction.

When will AP SSC Public Exams 2026 be held

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 are scheduled to begin in March 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift each day from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Candidates must reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete verification procedures smoothly. Entry into the examination hall will not be allowed without a valid admit card.

Students have also been advised to follow all examination guidelines issued by the board to avoid any inconvenience during the exams.

How to download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

Students can access their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 by following these instructions:

Go to the official portal at bse.ap.gov.in

Select the “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” link on the main page

Fill in the necessary login credentials as prompted

Click on submit to view the admit card

Download the document and print a copy for examination use

Students are advised to keep multiple printed copies safe until the examination process concludes.

