Kerala Board Postpones SSLC, Plus Two Exams in Gulf Amid Middle East Security Crisis

The Kerala government has deferred the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Plus Two examinations scheduled to be held at Gulf centres, citing the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Middle East. The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions that have raised concerns over student safety and examination logistics.

Why were Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams postponed in the Gulf

The postponement follows a review of the evolving situation in West Asia, where recent military developments have prompted precautionary measures across several sectors.

Kerala’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty confirmed that the decision was taken keeping student welfare as the top priority. Officials noted that conducting large-scale examinations under uncertain conditions could pose logistical and safety challenges.

Which exams are affected by the decision

The deferment applies to SSLC examinations and Higher Secondary Plus Two tests scheduled at authorised Gulf centres. The Plus Two exams, which were planned over multiple days, have been put on hold along with the SSLC papers. Education authorities clarified that the move is temporary and limited to overseas centres in the region.

Will the Kerala exam schedule within the state change

The state government has made it clear that there will be no change to the SSLC and Two examination timetable within Kerala. Exams being conducted across the state will proceed as scheduled. The postponement strictly applies to Gulf-based centres catering to students from expatriate families.

Why does Kerala conduct board exams in Gulf countries

Kerala has a significant population of non-resident Indians working in Gulf nations. To support the academic continuity of their children, the state conducts board examinations in select overseas centres. Any disruption in the region, officials said, directly affects examination planning and coordination with schools abroad.

When will revised exam dates be announced

Authorities have stated that fresh dates for the postponed exams will be announced only after a comprehensive assessment of the situation on the ground. Education officials are expected to remain in touch with schools and examination centres in the Gulf before finalising a revised schedule.

What should students and parents do next

Students and parents in Gulf countries have been advised to await official communication and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates. The state government has reiterated that examinations will be rescheduled at the earliest possible opportunity once conditions stabilise.

For now, uncertainty remains, but the Kerala government has underlined that safeguarding students will take precedence over adherence to academic timelines.