AP EAMCET 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended, Direct Registration Link Active

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration deadline for AP EAMCET 2026, offering relief to aspirants aiming for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses. Candidates can now submit their application forms till March 17, 2026, through the official portal.

The decision comes amid reports of applicants facing document-related delays and technical glitches during the initial registration window. Officials have urged students not to wait until the final date and to complete the process well in advance.

Why was the AP EAMCET 2026 registration deadline extended

According to APSCHE, the extension was granted to ensure that eligible candidates are not left out due to last-minute issues. With a large number of applicants accessing the portal simultaneously, technical slowdowns were reported. The revised deadline is expected to help students complete registrations smoothly without pressure.

What is the revised AP EAMCET 2026 application schedule

With the extension in place, the AP EAMCET 2026 timeline now stands revised. The last date to apply without a late fee is March 17, 2026. APSCHE has clarified that applications submitted after this date will be accepted only with an additional late fee, details of which will be notified separately.

The correction window for submitted forms is likely to open in early April, allowing candidates to edit select details.

When will AP EAMCET 2026 admit cards and exams be held

As per the tentative schedule, AP EAMCET 2026 admit cards will be released in the last week of April. The engineering stream exams are scheduled between May 12 and May 18, 2026, while the agriculture and pharmacy exams will be conducted on May 19 and 20, 2026. The result is expected to be announced in early June.

How can candidates apply for AP EAMCET 2026

Applicants must submit their forms online through the official APSCHE entrance test portal. After completing registration, candidates need to fill in academic details, select the preferred course stream, upload scanned documents, and pay the application fee using digital payment modes.

Once submitted, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the application form for future reference, especially during counselling.

What should candidates keep in mind before the final date

APSCHE has advised applicants to carefully verify personal and academic details before submission. Incomplete or incorrect applications may be rejected at later stages.

Students are also encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines, and counselling schedules.

With the extended deadline approaching, candidates are urged to act promptly to avoid late fees and last-minute technical hurdles.

