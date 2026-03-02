LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the notification for Bihar Police Constable (Operator) Recruitment 2026.

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2026
CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 2, 2026 16:58:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the notification for Bihar Police Constable (Operator) Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for 993 posts under the Police Radio (Technical) Cadres. The online registration process has begun and will remain open from March 1 to March 31, 2026, on the official CSBC website.

What is the eligibility for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026

Applicants must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects. General and Other Backward Class candidates must secure at least 50 percent marks, while Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates require 45 percent marks.

 The age limit for Unreserved candidates is 18 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the selection process for Bihar Police Constable Operator posts

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. It begins with a written examination carrying 100 marks, consisting of objective-type questions from General Knowledge, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be held for two hours and will include negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Candidates qualifying the written test will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which includes running, high jump, and shot put.

Physical measurements such as height, chest (for men), and minimum weight for women will also be verified. Document verification will follow.

Selected candidates will be appointed at Pay Level 3, with a salary ranging between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100 per month, along with allowances as per Bihar Police rules.

How are the Bihar Police Constable Operator vacancies distributed

The category-wise breakup shows 408 posts for the Unreserved category, followed by 175 for Extremely Backward Class, 157 for Scheduled Caste, 113 for Backward Class, 99 for Economically Weaker Section, 31 for Backward Class Women, and 10 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Several posts across categories have been earmarked for women candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the technical wing of the Bihar Police by appointing Constable Operators in the Radio Cadre. Of the total 993 vacancies, 338 posts have been reserved for women candidates, with seats distributed across categories in line with government reservation norms.

How to apply for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply online through the CSBC portal by completing registration, filling in personal and educational details, uploading documents, and paying an application fee of Rs 100 via BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit card.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official CSBC website for updates and further instructions related to the recruitment process.

Also Read: Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Police Constable OperatorBihar Police Constable Operator RecruitmentCSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026CSBC Bihar Police Vacancy 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released For 15,684 Posts

LATEST NEWS

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Panic Erupts In UK’s Edinburgh After Knife-Yielding Man Stabs Multiple In Broad Daylight, Armed Police Rush To The Spot

From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran Hit By US And Israel Triggering Radiation Leak: How Dangerous Is Targeting It Amid War Time

Dubai Bounces Back As Tourists Resume Visits But Flight Concerns Linger Amid Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Qatar’s Big Warning For Iran As Tehran Launches Fresh Attacks In Gulf Nations, Target US Embassies

Has Benjamin Netanyahu Been Assassinated? Iran’s IRGC Gives A Shocking Update On Israel’s Prime Minister’s ‘Fate’ As His Office Gets Targeted

Who Is Chidambaram S Poduval? ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Booked For Sexual Harassment Over Inappropriate Behaviour After Allegedly Trespassing Into A Woman’s Apartment

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here
CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here
CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here
CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

QUICK LINKS