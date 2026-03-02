CSBC Releases Bihar Police Constable Operator Application Form 2026; Check Eligibility, Direct Link Here

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the notification for Bihar Police Constable (Operator) Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for 993 posts under the Police Radio (Technical) Cadres. The online registration process has begun and will remain open from March 1 to March 31, 2026, on the official CSBC website.

What is the eligibility for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026

Applicants must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects. General and Other Backward Class candidates must secure at least 50 percent marks, while Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates require 45 percent marks.

The age limit for Unreserved candidates is 18 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories.

What is the selection process for Bihar Police Constable Operator posts

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. It begins with a written examination carrying 100 marks, consisting of objective-type questions from General Knowledge, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be held for two hours and will include negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Candidates qualifying the written test will appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which includes running, high jump, and shot put.

Physical measurements such as height, chest (for men), and minimum weight for women will also be verified. Document verification will follow.

Selected candidates will be appointed at Pay Level 3, with a salary ranging between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100 per month, along with allowances as per Bihar Police rules.

How are the Bihar Police Constable Operator vacancies distributed

The category-wise breakup shows 408 posts for the Unreserved category, followed by 175 for Extremely Backward Class, 157 for Scheduled Caste, 113 for Backward Class, 99 for Economically Weaker Section, 31 for Backward Class Women, and 10 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Several posts across categories have been earmarked for women candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the technical wing of the Bihar Police by appointing Constable Operators in the Radio Cadre. Of the total 993 vacancies, 338 posts have been reserved for women candidates, with seats distributed across categories in line with government reservation norms.

How to apply for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply online through the CSBC portal by completing registration, filling in personal and educational details, uploading documents, and paying an application fee of Rs 100 via BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit card.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official CSBC website for updates and further instructions related to the recruitment process.