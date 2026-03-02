LIVE TV
Home > Education > Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 2, 2026 15:20:12 IST

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2026 for various classes. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites, using their registration details.

How many students appeared for Kerala Samastha Madrasa exams 2026

According to data released by the board, 1,66,840 students appeared for the Kerala Samastha Madrasa examinations conducted at 6,432 centres across the state.

Of these, 1,60,945 candidates have qualified for higher studies, reflecting an overall strong performance this year. The examinations were held on January 31 and February 1, 2026, under strict supervision to ensure smooth conduct.

What arrangements were made for exam conduct and evaluation

Officials said the examinations involved a large administrative exercise. Around 8,560 supervisors and 240 superintendents were deployed to oversee exam centres.

Evaluation was carried out at 240 division-based camps, with the support of 7,985 assistant examiners and 363 chief examiners to ensure accuracy and transparency in assessment.

What is the class-wise pass percentage in 2026

The board released class-wise performance data showing consistently high pass percentages across levels. For Class 5, the pass percentage stood at ninety-five point three seven percent. 

Class 7 recorded a pass rate of ninety-seven point eight one percent. Students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of ninety-seven point four three percent. For Class 12, the success rate was ninety-six point nine eight percent.

Officials said the results highlight steady academic standards across madrasa education in Kerala.

How to download Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2026

Candidates can access their results online by visiting the official website. After clicking on the results section, students must select their respective class and enter their registration number to view the scorecard. The result can be downloaded and printed for future academic use.

What should students do after checking the result

Students who have qualified are eligible to proceed to the next level of studies as per the Samastha syllabus. The board has advised candidates to retain a copy of the result for admission and verification purposes.

Those facing issues while accessing results have been asked to contact their respective institutions or check official portals for updates.

The board has also urged students and parents to rely only on official websites for authentic information related to the Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2026.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:20 PM IST
