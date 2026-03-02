LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Board Examination 2026 on 2nd March 2026.

CBSE Class 10 board exams
CBSE Class 10 board exams

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 2, 2026 14:39:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Board Examination 2026 on 2nd March 2026, across examination centres in India. 

The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with students appearing for Hindi Course A and Course B. Based on initial reactions, students described the paper as easy to moderate, with questions largely aligned to the NCERT syllabus.

What was the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2026

Students who appeared for the exam said the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper was balanced. Most candidates reported that the questions were familiar and concept-based, allowing them to attempt the paper confidently. Several students said they were able to complete the exam within the allotted three hours, with time left for revision.

You Might Be Interested In

Which sections were challenging for students

While the paper was considered manageable, many students pointed out that the grammar and writing section required extra attention.

Some questions were described as time-consuming, especially those related to sentence transformation and writing tasks. However, students said the questions were not unexpected and could be handled with proper preparation.

How was the section-wise difficulty level of the Hindi paper

According to student feedback, the reading section was easy, with unseen passages based on familiar themes. The literature section was rated easy to moderate, as most questions were directly linked to prescribed textbooks. The grammar and writing portion was rated moderate due to the length and precision required in answers.

What was the paper pattern and marking scheme

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam followed the prescribed paper pattern for both Course A and Course B. The theory paper carried 80 marks, divided into reading comprehension, applied grammar, literature, and creative writing sections. Students said the structure was predictable, helping them plan their time efficiently during the exam.

What are students saying about the CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper

Students across different cities shared largely positive feedback. Some said the Hindi paper was easier compared to pre-board exams, while others felt it was fairly set and well-balanced.

A few students mentioned that grammar questions were slightly tricky, but did not affect overall performance. Many candidates expressed confidence in scoring well above average in the theory paper.

What should students expect next

With the Hindi examination concluded, students will now focus on the upcoming CBSE Class 10 board papers. Teachers advised candidates to avoid over-analysing completed exams and instead concentrate on revision for the remaining subjects. Official answer keys and further exam-related updates are expected to be released in the coming days.

Overall, the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026 was seen as student-friendly, sticking closely to the syllabus and rewarding those with consistent preparation.

Also Read: GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE Class 10 Board ExamCBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis 2026CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper reviewClass 10 Hindi exam 2026

RELATED News

GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released For 15,684 Posts

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

How Iran’s Khamenei Weaponized Sexual Violence Against Women: Custodial Rapes, Torture, Stripping & Hijab Crackdown To Terrorize Women Who Defied Him

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

QUICK LINKS