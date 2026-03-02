CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, Student Feedback

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Hindi Board Examination 2026 on 2nd March 2026, across examination centres in India.

The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with students appearing for Hindi Course A and Course B. Based on initial reactions, students described the paper as easy to moderate, with questions largely aligned to the NCERT syllabus.

What was the difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam 2026

Students who appeared for the exam said the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper was balanced. Most candidates reported that the questions were familiar and concept-based, allowing them to attempt the paper confidently. Several students said they were able to complete the exam within the allotted three hours, with time left for revision.

Which sections were challenging for students

While the paper was considered manageable, many students pointed out that the grammar and writing section required extra attention.

Some questions were described as time-consuming, especially those related to sentence transformation and writing tasks. However, students said the questions were not unexpected and could be handled with proper preparation.

How was the section-wise difficulty level of the Hindi paper

According to student feedback, the reading section was easy, with unseen passages based on familiar themes. The literature section was rated easy to moderate, as most questions were directly linked to prescribed textbooks. The grammar and writing portion was rated moderate due to the length and precision required in answers.

What was the paper pattern and marking scheme

The CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam followed the prescribed paper pattern for both Course A and Course B. The theory paper carried 80 marks, divided into reading comprehension, applied grammar, literature, and creative writing sections. Students said the structure was predictable, helping them plan their time efficiently during the exam.

What are students saying about the CBSE Class 10 Hindi paper

Students across different cities shared largely positive feedback. Some said the Hindi paper was easier compared to pre-board exams, while others felt it was fairly set and well-balanced.

A few students mentioned that grammar questions were slightly tricky, but did not affect overall performance. Many candidates expressed confidence in scoring well above average in the theory paper.

What should students expect next

With the Hindi examination concluded, students will now focus on the upcoming CBSE Class 10 board papers. Teachers advised candidates to avoid over-analysing completed exams and instead concentrate on revision for the remaining subjects. Official answer keys and further exam-related updates are expected to be released in the coming days.

Overall, the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026 was seen as student-friendly, sticking closely to the syllabus and rewarding those with consistent preparation.

Also Read: GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here