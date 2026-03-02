LIVE TV
Home > Education > GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

GPAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the GPAT admit card 2026 on its official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 2, 2026 14:24:39 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the GPAT admit card 2026 shortly on its official website.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will be able to download their hall tickets online once the link is activated.

When will the GPAT admit card 2026 be released

NBEMS has not announced an exact release date for the GPAT 2026 admit card yet. However, with the examination scheduled for March 7, 2026, the hall tickets are expected to be issued in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates to avoid last-minute issues.

What is the GPAT 2026 exam date and purpose

The GPAT 2026 examination will be conducted on March 7, 2026. GPAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to postgraduate pharmacy programmes and for eligibility to receive scholarships and fellowships in pharmacy education. With only a few days left, aspirants are focusing on final revisions and exam readiness.

How to download NBEMS GPAT admit card 2026

Once released, candidates can download the GPAT admit card 2026 by logging into the official portal. The steps to access the hall ticket are straightforward and entirely online. Candidates will need their registered user ID and password to log in and view the document.

What details should candidates check on the GPAT hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully verify all details printed on it. This includes the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, examination date, reporting time, test centre address, and exam-day instructions. NBEMS has advised candidates to immediately report any discrepancy to the examination authority for correction before the exam date.

Why is the GPAT admit card important on exam day

The GPAT admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof. Entry will not be permitted without these documents. Candidates are also advised to keep additional copies of the admit card for future reference.

What should candidates do while waiting for the admit card

While awaiting the release of the hall ticket, candidates should continue revising the syllabus and familiarising themselves with exam-day guidelines. NBEMS has advised aspirants to rely only on official updates published on natboard.edu.in and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.

With the GPAT 2026 exam approaching, candidates are encouraged to stay alert for notifications and ensure that all login credentials are readily available for a smooth admit card download process.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:13 PM IST
