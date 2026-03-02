Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

All schools, colleges, and universities in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed for two days as security measures have been intensified in the aftermath of the United States–Israel airstrikes on Iran, officials said. The decision is aimed at ensuring law and order and avoiding any unrest.

Why are schools and colleges closed in the Kashmir Valley

Officials said the decision to shut schools, colleges, and universities was taken as a precautionary measure in view of evolving regional developments and related protests.

All educational institutions across the Valley’s ten districts will remain closed on March 2 and 3, 2026. Authorities said restrictions were imposed to deter miscreants and anti-national elements from creating unrest.

Students from Classes 9 to 12 were scheduled to resume classes on Monday after a nearly three-month winter break, but reopening has now been deferred.

What is the impact on universities and examinations

The University of Kashmir announced the postponement of examinations that were scheduled for the two days. Officials said revised dates would be notified separately, advising students to keep track of official university updates.

Where have security measures been intensified

Security deployment has been significantly stepped up in sensitive areas of Srinagar, particularly around Lal Chowk, where large crowds gathered on 1 March 2026, to protest reports linked to developments in Iran. Police and central security forces have erected barricades and increased patrolling across the city centre.

Authorities said stricter measures are also in place in parts of the old city and uptown areas, which have sizeable Shia Muslim populations.

How has movement been affected in the Valley

Vehicular movement between several localities has been restricted, while inter-district public transport across the Valley has been suspended. Officials said traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu national highway is continuing, though with reduced private vehicle movement.

The administration in Ladakh is also closely monitoring the situation, particularly in Kargil, which has a predominantly Shia Muslim population.

What have political leaders and officials said

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting on Sunday, while Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is overseeing ground arrangements in Srinagar. The L-G appealed for calm and praised security forces for maintaining order.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged restraint and appealed to all communities to maintain peace. He said the Jammu and Kashmir government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of residents, including students currently in Iran.

Officials said around 1,200 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying in Iran, adding that the situation is being reviewed continuously as a precaution.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released for 15,684 Posts