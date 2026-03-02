LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

The Kashmir Valley administration has announced a two-day shutdown of educational institutions due to heightened security.

schools, colleges closed in Kashmir (Photo: ANI)
schools, colleges closed in Kashmir (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 2, 2026 13:00:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

All schools, colleges, and universities in the Kashmir Valley will remain closed for two days as security measures have been intensified in the aftermath of the United States–Israel airstrikes on Iran, officials said. The decision is aimed at ensuring law and order and avoiding any unrest.

Why are schools and colleges closed in the Kashmir Valley

Officials said the decision to shut schools, colleges, and universities was taken as a precautionary measure in view of evolving regional developments and related protests.

All educational institutions across the Valley’s ten districts will remain closed on March 2 and 3, 2026. Authorities said restrictions were imposed to deter miscreants and anti-national elements from creating unrest.

You Might Be Interested In

Students from Classes 9 to 12 were scheduled to resume classes on Monday after a nearly three-month winter break, but reopening has now been deferred.

What is the impact on universities and examinations

The University of Kashmir announced the postponement of examinations that were scheduled for the two days. Officials said revised dates would be notified separately, advising students to keep track of official university updates.

Where have security measures been intensified

Security deployment has been significantly stepped up in sensitive areas of Srinagar, particularly around Lal Chowk, where large crowds gathered on 1 March 2026, to protest reports linked to developments in Iran. Police and central security forces have erected barricades and increased patrolling across the city centre.

Authorities said stricter measures are also in place in parts of the old city and uptown areas, which have sizeable Shia Muslim populations.

How has movement been affected in the Valley

Vehicular movement between several localities has been restricted, while inter-district public transport across the Valley has been suspended. Officials said traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu national highway is continuing, though with reduced private vehicle movement.

The administration in Ladakh is also closely monitoring the situation, particularly in Kargil, which has a predominantly Shia Muslim population.

What have political leaders and officials said

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting on Sunday, while Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is overseeing ground arrangements in Srinagar. The L-G appealed for calm and praised security forces for maintaining order.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged restraint and appealed to all communities to maintain peace. He said the Jammu and Kashmir government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of residents, including students currently in Iran.

Officials said around 1,200 students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying in Iran, adding that the situation is being reviewed continuously as a precaution.

Also Read: IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released for 15,684 Posts

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kashmir colleges closedKashmir Valley schools closedschool holiday in Kashmirschools closed in Kashmir

RELATED News

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026:Check 560 Posts, Eligibility Criteria, And Registration Schedule

Holi School Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In UP, Delhi, And Bihar; Check State-Wise Updates

LATEST NEWS

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

Iran-UAE War: PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai, Set to Miss All England Championships in Birmingham | Badminton News

Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

‘CLEAR Provocation!’ Keralites Post Beef-Eating Videos To Protest The Kerala Story 2 As RSS Member Claims ‘Never Heard Of Beef Being Force-Fed In Kerala’

Honor Unveils Robot Phone: Embodied AI, Gesture Control And 200MP Rotating Camera—Check Launch Timeline & How The Future Phones Are Going To Look

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes
Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes
Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes
Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

QUICK LINKS