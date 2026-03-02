IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released For 15,684 Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 2 March 2026, released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the recruitment of Customer Service Associates.

Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check their qualifying status, merit position, and scorecard online.

How many vacancies are being filled under CRP CSA-XV

A total of 15,684 vacancies have been notified for the Clerk (CSA) post across various banks. According to official details, the approximate monthly salary for a Customer Service Associate is Rs 42,000, inclusive of allowances. The final number of appointments may vary depending on bank-wise requirements and candidate availability.

What is the timeline of the IBPS Clerk recruitment process

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 notification was issued on July 29, 2025. Online applications were accepted from August 1 to August 28, 2025, following an extension.

Pre-Examination Training material and prelims admit cards were released on September 24, 2025. The preliminary examination was conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, and the prelims result was declared on November 20, 2025. The main examination took place on November 29, 2025, with the result now announced on March 2, 2026.

Who is eligible for the IBPS Clerk post

For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025, candidates were required to be between 20 and 28 years of age, with the cut-off date fixed as August 1, 2025.

Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

What are the next steps after IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026

Candidates who have cleared the mains examination will be called for document verification and medical examination, which form the final stages of the selection process. IBPS has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates related to further procedures, bank allotment, and joining formalities. Candidates should also keep copies of their scorecards and application details for future reference.

What is the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 about

The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2026 is part of the Common Recruitment Process CRP CSA-XV, which aims to fill 15,684 Clerk/Customer Service Associate vacancies in participating public sector banks.

The main examination is a decisive stage in the recruitment process and determines shortlisting for final appointment, subject to document verification and medical fitness.