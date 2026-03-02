LIVE TV
Home > Education > Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations for 2026 began across the state on 2 March 2026 (Monday), with more than eight lakh students.

Class 12 student exams (Photo: ANI)
Class 12 student exams (Photo: ANI)

Last updated: March 2, 2026 11:42:25 IST
Last updated: March 2, 2026 11:42:25 IST

Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations for 2026 began across the state on Monday, with more than eight lakh students appearing for their first major board test of the academic year.

The examinations are being conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) under tight supervision and standardised guidelines.

When did the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams start

The Plus Two public examinations commenced on March 2 and will continue until March 26. On the opening day, students appeared for language papers, including Tamil, at centres spread across the state. Officials said the schedule is being followed as planned, with no major disruptions reported on the first day.

How many students are appearing for the Class 12 board exams

According to official data, 8,27,475 students have registered to appear for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 examinations this year. Exams are being held at 3,412 centres across the state, covering both urban and rural regions.

Education department officials said the large-scale arrangements reflect the importance of the examinations in shaping students’ higher education and career paths.

What arrangements have been made at examination centres

Authorities said extensive preparations were made to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the exams. Facilities such as adequate seating, drinking water, electricity supply, and security personnel have been put in place at all centres. School officials and invigilators were present from early morning to oversee entry procedures and adherence to examination norms.

At several centres in Chennai, including government schools, students were seen arriving early, accompanied by parents and teachers. Officials said strict measures are being followed to prevent malpractice and ensure a fair testing environment.

How are students and officials responding on day one

Students entering examination halls appeared confident as they began this crucial phase of their academic journey. Teachers and centre superintendents said attendance on the first day was encouraging and that instructions issued by the board were being followed carefully.

Education officials added that they are closely monitoring the process and are prepared to address any issues that may arise during the examination period.

What is the update on CBSE evaluation changes from 2026

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant change in its evaluation process. From 2026, On-Screen Marking (OSM) will be reintroduced for Class 12 board examinations.

Under this system, scanned answer sheets will be evaluated digitally by examiners, with marks calculated through software to improve transparency and efficiency.

CBSE clarified that while Class 12 answer books will shift to digital evaluation, Class 10 answer books will continue to be checked manually for now.

The board is conducting its 2026 board exams for students from over 31,000 affiliated schools in India and 26 countries abroad, with nearly 46 lakh candidates appearing this year.

Officials said both state and central boards are focusing on smoother exam conduct and more reliable evaluation systems as board examinations get underway nationwide.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies
First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Begins Class 12 Board Exams Today For More Than 8 Lakh Students

QUICK LINKS