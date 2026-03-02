LIVE TV
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to close the registration window for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 on 2nd March 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 2, 2026 11:15:13 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to close the registration window for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 on 2nd March 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 Level 1 vacancies across various units of Indian Railways.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications must complete the online process before the deadline, as no fresh registrations will be accepted after this.

How many vacancies are available under RRB Group D 2026

A total of 22,195 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The posts include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, and Assistant roles across departments such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal and Telecommunication, and Traffic. The exact distribution of vacancies varies by railway zone and category, as detailed in the official notification.

Who is eligible to apply for RRB Group D posts

Candidates applying for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 must be between 18 and 33 years of age. Age relaxation will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

In terms of educational qualification, applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or possess an ITI certificate in relevant trades, as specified by the board. 

Candidates are advised to ensure that all personal and educational details entered in the form match their official certificates to avoid rejection during scrutiny.

What is the application fee and refund policy

Candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in the Computer-Based Test. For SC, ST, PwBD, female, minority, and economically backward category candidates, the application fee is Rs 250, which will be fully refunded after the candidate appears for the exam. The last date for fee payment will be announced separately.

What is the selection process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test, document verification, and a medical examination.

After the registration window closes, the board will begin scrutiny of applications. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates on exam dates and admit card release, and to keep a copy of the submitted application form and fee receipt for future reference.

What is RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 about

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is being conducted to recruit candidates for Level 1 posts in different railway departments. These posts form the backbone of railway operations and include roles that are critical to day-to-day functioning and safety.

Applications are being accepted only through the official portal, rrbapply.gov.in, and offline forms are not permitted under any circumstances.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:15 AM IST
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

QUICK LINKS