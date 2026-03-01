UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026:Check 560 Posts, Eligibility Criteria, And Registration Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification for Pharmacist Recruitment 2026, announcing 560 vacancies under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services, Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen pharmacy services across government health institutions in the state.

When does the UPSSSC Pharmacist recruitment 2026 registration begin

According to the official advertisement titled Pharmacist Chief (Pra0A0P-2025)/02, the online application process will start on March 9, 2026.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms on the commission’s official website until March 29, 2026. Applicants are advised not to wait until the final date to avoid technical issues.

How many Pharmacist vacancies have been announced

UPSSSC has notified a total of 560 Pharmacist posts. The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Unreserved: 224 posts

Scheduled Caste: 118 posts

Other Backward Classes: 151 posts

Economically Weaker Section: 56 posts

Scheduled Tribe: 11 posts

These appointments will be made across government medical and health facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

What are the important dates candidates should note

The online application process will begin on March 9, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms until March 29, 2026, while the commission has not yet announced the date for the main written examination.

Who is eligible to apply for UPSSSC Pharmacist posts

To be eligible, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Possess a Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised institution.

Be registered with the Uttar Pradesh State Pharmacy Council.

Hold a valid PET 2025 scorecard.

Only candidates shortlisted based on their PET 2025 score will be allowed to appear for the main examination.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not more than 40 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per state government norms.

How will candidates be selected

The selection process will be based solely on a main written examination conducted by UPSSSC. Further details regarding the exam pattern and syllabus are expected to be released separately.

What salary will selected Pharmacists receive

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be appointed under the Level-05 pay scale. The salary structure includes a pay band ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,800.

In addition to the basic pay, selected Pharmacists will be entitled to allowances as per Uttar Pradesh government norms, which may include dearness allowance and other applicable benefits.

How much is the application fee

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 25 for candidates of all categories. The uniform and nominal fee structure has been kept to ensure that the application process remains accessible to a wide range of eligible applicants.

How can candidates apply online

Candidates must apply through the official website by logging in with their PET 2025 registration number, verifying pre-filled details, entering educational information, paying the fee online, and submitting the application form.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and complete the process well before the deadline.

