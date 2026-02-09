AP SET 2025: Last Date to Register Today, Check Exam Dates and Key Details

The registration window for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025 is set to close today, February 9, as per the schedule released by Andhra University.

Candidates aspiring to qualify for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh must complete their applications through the official website, apset.net.in, before the deadline.

AP SET 2025 will be conducted later this year in computer-based mode, and candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute to submit their forms.

When Will AP SET 2025 Be Conducted

The AP SET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on March 28 and March 29, 2026. The test will be conducted strictly in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across the state. Offline or pen-and-paper examinations will not be allowed.

The admit cards or hall tickets for AP SET 2025 will be available for download from March 19, 2026, on the official website.

What Is the Exam Pattern for AP SET 2025

AP SET 2025 will consist of two papers. Paper I will focus on Teaching and Research Aptitude, which is common for all candidates.

Paper II will be subject-specific and will test candidates’ in-depth knowledge of their chosen discipline. Both papers will be conducted in a single session.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for AP SET 2025

To be eligible for AP SET 2025, candidates must hold a Master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Detailed eligibility criteria, including minimum qualifying marks, are available on the official website.

What Is the Application Fee for AP SET 2025

General category candidates are required to pay Rs 1600, while candidates from BC and EWS categories must pay Rs 1300. For SC, ST, PwD, and transgender candidates, the application fee is Rs 900. The fee can be paid online using debit cards, credit cards, or net banking.

Is There an Option to Apply With a Late Fee

Yes. Candidates who miss today’s deadline can still apply by paying a late fee. Andhra University has allowed registrations with a late fee of Rs 2000 until February 25, 2026.

However, applicants are encouraged to apply within the regular window to avoid additional charges and last-minute technical issues.

How Can Candidates Apply for AP SET 2025

Candidates can apply by visiting apset.net.in, completing the registration process, filling in personal and academic details, uploading documents, paying the fee, and submitting the application form. Applicants are advised to download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

