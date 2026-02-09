RRB NTPC UG Application Status Released: How To Check Application Status, Login Steps and Key Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2026 for candidates who applied under CEN 07/2025.

The status link was activated on February 6, 2026, allowing applicants to check whether their applications have been provisionally accepted or rejected for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate-level recruitment.

Candidates who successfully submitted their online forms can now log in to their respective RRB portals to verify their application status using their user ID (registration number) and date of birth.

This step is crucial, as only candidates with accepted applications will be eligible to receive the city intimation slip and admit card for the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT 1).

What Does the RRB NTPC UG Application Status Indicate?

The application status reflects the initial scrutiny of the details filled in the online form. It confirms whether a candidate has met the basic eligibility criteria laid down in the official notification. However, it is important to note that acceptance at this stage is provisional and subject to further document verification during later stages of recruitment.

The application status is classified into three categories: provisionally accepted, provisionally accepted with conditions, and rejected, with the specific reasons for rejection clearly mentioned.

Candidates whose applications are rejected can view the specific reason provided by the RRB.

How to Check RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2026?

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official RRB website or the respective regional portal.

Click on the “Login” or “Application Status” link.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit the details to view the application status on the screen.

Common Reasons for Application Rejection

Several factors can result in rejection during the application scrutiny process, including incorrect or incomplete personal or academic details, failure to meet age or educational qualification criteria, uploading unclear photographs or signatures, submission of multiple applications, and non-payment or incomplete payment of the application fee.

What’s Next for Accepted Candidates?

Candidates whose applications are provisionally accepted should regularly check the official website for updates on exam dates, city intimation slips, and admit cards, which are usually released a few days before the examination. The CBT 1 exam date is yet to be announced.

Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials safe and follow official notifications closely to avoid missing any important updates related to the RRB NTPC UG recruitment process.

Also Read: OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults. nic.in, Steps to Download the Result and Check the Direct Link