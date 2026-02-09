LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to announce the OAV Results 2026. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official result portal.

OAV EXAM Result
OAV EXAM Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 9, 2026 13:56:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the OAV Result 2026 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) will be able to check their results on the official result portal, orissaresults.nic.in, along with the merit list.

The results will be declared for admissions to Class 6 and for lateral entry to Classes 7, 8 and 9 for the academic session 2026–27.

When Will OAVET Result 2026 Be Declared?

Although BSE Odisha has not announced an official date yet, last year the OAVET results were declared on February 10. Based on this trend, students can expect the OAV Result 2026 to be announced anytime soon.

You Might Be Interested In

The result link will be activated once BSE Odisha releases the scorecards.

How to Check OAV Result 2026 Online?

Students can follow these steps to download the OAVET 2026 scorecard:

  • Visit the official result portal – orissaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the link titled ‘OAV Result 2026’ available on the homepage
  • Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking the result.

When was the OAVET 2026 Exam Conducted?

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2026 was conducted for students seeking admission to Class 6 and lateral entry to Classes 7, 8 and 9 for the 2026–27 academic year. Thousands of students across the state appeared for the examination.

Along with OAVET, BSE Odisha is also expected to declare the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2026 results. The examination was conducted on January 9, 2026, in offline mode. Candidates who appeared for this test will be able to check their results through the same official portals.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official websites of BSE Odisha for the latest updates on the OAV Result 2026, merit lists and further admission-related notifications.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 1:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: OAV exam ResultOAV exam Result 2026OAV Result

RELATED News

JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Stress On Building Safe Environment, Call Out Parental Pressure, Say ‘Children Carry Emotional Baggage Into Classrooms’

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Decode How Schools And Parents Can Tackle Peer Pressure And Mental Health: ‘Education Must Go Beyond Grades’

First In Class Education Conclave: ‘Empathy Matters,’ Say Class XI Students As Young Minds Speak On Big Goals, Skill-Building And Leadership

NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

Adani International School Hosts IRIS National Fair, Showcasing India’s Emerging STEM Talent

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Why Was Initial FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

Aye Finance IPO Opens ₹1,010 Crore Issue for Micro & Small Enterprise Lending; Fresh Issue and OFS to Boost Capital, Listing on Feb 16

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

SHARES CLAIM DOST Simplifies IEPF Claim Refund and Share Recovery Process for Investors

Adani Energy Solutions Strengthens India’s Green Energy Backbone Through 6,000 MW Integrated Green Energy Corridor

Row Over Tejasvi Surya’s Detention In Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Protest — What We Know So Far

‘Used As Carpet’: Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link
OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link
OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link
OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

QUICK LINKS