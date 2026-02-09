OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the OAV Result 2026 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) will be able to check their results on the official result portal, orissaresults.nic.in, along with the merit list.

The results will be declared for admissions to Class 6 and for lateral entry to Classes 7, 8 and 9 for the academic session 2026–27.

When Will OAVET Result 2026 Be Declared?

Although BSE Odisha has not announced an official date yet, last year the OAVET results were declared on February 10. Based on this trend, students can expect the OAV Result 2026 to be announced anytime soon.

The result link will be activated once BSE Odisha releases the scorecards.

How to Check OAV Result 2026 Online?

Students can follow these steps to download the OAVET 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official result portal – orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled ‘OAV Result 2026’ available on the homepage

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates must keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking the result.

When was the OAVET 2026 Exam Conducted?

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2026 was conducted for students seeking admission to Class 6 and lateral entry to Classes 7, 8 and 9 for the 2026–27 academic year. Thousands of students across the state appeared for the examination.

Along with OAVET, BSE Odisha is also expected to declare the Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2026 results. The examination was conducted on January 9, 2026, in offline mode. Candidates who appeared for this test will be able to check their results through the same official portals.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official websites of BSE Odisha for the latest updates on the OAV Result 2026, merit lists and further admission-related notifications.

