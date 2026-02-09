LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA is set to declare the JEE Main Result 2026 for Session 1. The result will be announced on the official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 9, 2026 11:43:45 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main Result 2026 for Session 1 on February 12. The result will be announced on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, and planning programmes across the country.

Based on previous year trends, the result is likely to be released late at night, though the exact time has not been officially confirmed.

As per the preliminary schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result is expected to be declared by April 20.

Where and How to Check JEE Main Result 2026?

Candidates will be able to access their JEE Main Result 2026 scorecard only through the official NTA website. The scorecard will be available under the candidate login and will not be sent individually.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2026 scorecard

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for ‘JEE Main 2026 Result’ or View Scorecard.
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Submit the details to view the scorecard
  • Download and save a copy for future reference

JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key: Expected Release Date

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer key by February 9 or February 10, following past trends. The final answer key PDFs will be published on jeemain.nta.nic.in and will be accessible without any login credentials. The provisional answer keys and response sheets have already been removed after the challenge window closed.

The final answer keys will include exam date, shift-wise details, subject-wise question IDs, and their correct answer IDs. Once released, the keys will not be open for challenge.

How to Calculate JEE Main 2026 Score Using the Final Answer Key?

Candidates can estimate their probable raw score by matching the question ID and answer ID in the final answer key with those in their response sheet.

As per the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for each correct answer, one mark is deducted for every incorrect response, unattempted questions carry zero marks, and questions dropped in a particular shift fetch full four marks for all candidates of that shift.

Using this method, candidates can calculate their most likely raw score. NTA will convert the raw scores into percentile scores to account for variations in difficulty across shifts. Only percentile scores will be displayed in the JEE Main Result 2026.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 11:11 AM IST
