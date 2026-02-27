LIVE TV
Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 20:56:14 IST

New Delhi [India], February 24: Birmingham City University (BCU), one of the United  Kingdom’s leading practice-led institutions, is currently in New Delhi to engage with  students, parents, academic partners and policymakers, reinforcing its long-term  commitment to India. 

Addressing stakeholders during the visit, Professor David Mba, Vice-Chancellor of  BCU, emphasised that the UK–India education partnership must evolve from traditional  student mobility to deeper collaboration, co-creation and shared innovation.

India Central to BCU’s Vision 

India is a priority partner in BCU’s Strategy 2030 vision of developing future-ready talent  and powering prosperity through knowledge. More than 2,000 Indian students are  currently enrolled at BCU’s Birmingham campus, making India one of the University’s  largest international communities. 

BCU’s programmes are designed in close collaboration with global industry leaders  including Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco and Jaguar Land Rover. This ensures students gain  hands-on exposure in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity,  digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, sustainable mobility and green  transition. 

Academic & Research Collaboration 

Beyond admissions, BCU is actively engaged in research and innovation partnerships  across India. The University has delivered impactful initiatives such as the MSc  Advancing Diabetes Care programme, which has upskilled doctors across India through  accessible online learning. In addition, BCU is involved in multiple collaborative research  projects spanning climate resilience, smart cities, digital security and creative industries. 

These initiatives are supported by organisations including UK Research and Innovation,  the British Council and the British Academy, reflecting robust institutional ties between  the two nations. 

Addressing Student Concerns 

During interactions with media and parents, the University leadership addressed key  concerns frequently raised: 

  • Visa & Post-Study Work: The UK continues to welcome genuine students, with  structured visa pathways and the Graduate Route enabling post-study work  opportunities. 
  • Value for Investment: BCU’s industry-aligned curriculum and employability focus  ensure students gain practical skills and strong career outcomes. 
  • Quality Assurance: Any transnational education models maintain rigorous UK  academic standards.
  • Student Safety & Support: Birmingham is a diverse and student-friendly city, with  comprehensive academic and welfare support systems in place.

Strengthening Long-Term Engagement 

BCU’s engagement with India extends beyond academics. During the 2022  Commonwealth Games, BCU students designed the medals awarded to athletes, reflecting the University’s creative excellence and global outlook. 

The University is also establishing a BCU alumni chapter in New Delhi to foster  mentoring, professional networking and enduring institutional connections. 

As competition among global study destinations intensifies, Birmingham City University  positions itself as a partner in progress—focused on employability, innovation and  sustainable collaboration. 

The visit to New Delhi signals a clear message: BCU is committed not just to recruiting  Indian students, but to building a forward-looking partnership that benefits both India  and the United Kingdom.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 8:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS