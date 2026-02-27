LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Agilemania Leads the Shift Toward AI-First Agile Upskilling In 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 22:05:13 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23: As more organizations adopt both Agile methods and AI to support decision-making, they need professionals who can work effectively in both areas. Unfortunately, there has been limited access to high-quality AI-enabled Agile training due to the high cost of certification and the lack of practical training aligned with industry standards.

To fill this gap, Agilemania has launched a series of AI-enabled Agile training courses that help professionals grow their skills and prepare for real-world situations. All these programs are led by a group of top-notch trainers with more than 30 years of experience each in the Agile and Tech industries, and combine valuable insights from these trainers with a hands-on learning experience by having students put into practice what they learned during the session.

The organization has introduced AI-Enabled Agile Courses at a low cost of ₹2,500 to provide all students, early-career professionals, and teams in small or growing organizations with access to advanced skill sets.

Removing the Cost Barrier in the Field of Agile and Artificial Intelligence

Agilemania has become a leader in the Agile upskilling space by developing a strong learning philosophy based on value and impact—not price. Whereas most competitors in the industry rely on high-priced certifications, Agilemania is focused on what really matters: practical experience, industry relevance, and long-term growth potential.

Through the introduction of its AI-Enabled Agile Courses, Agilemania will set a new industry standard by providing high-quality, practitioner-led courses at a low price of ₹2,500 while maintaining both the depth and quality of its programs. The design of these programs enables learners to put into practice the concepts of AI and Agile, moving beyond simple theoretical learning, and allows students to use these concepts to solve actual problems within their jobs.

Agilemania does not use price as a differentiating factor; instead, the company emphasizes access to the courses, the ability to use the information presented in the courses to improve students’ jobs, and the outcomes/results of completing each course.

Agilemania Course Offerings: Where AI Meets Agile Execution

Agilemania has introduced a range of AI courses for various Agile roles, including Scrum Masters, Product Owners, Product Managers, and Prompt Engineers. These programs focus on the practical application of AI across facilitation, decision-making, product discovery, prioritization, and product strategy.

Currently, Agilemania offers over 15 live AI-enabled Agile courses, with several more under development. The AI-enabled offerings are continually evolving and currently represent only a small portion of the overall AI-enabled learning ecosystem.

About Agilemania

Agilemania is a trusted name for consulting and training in product management, agile product delivery, DevOps, and project management. With over 15 years of experience, Agilemania has worked with organizations in South and Southeast Asia to deliver sustainable business and technical agility. They have highly trained coaches, trainers, and consultants who provide support to their alumni through certifications, career development, workshops, webinars, and other creative, cutting-edge education and programs offered.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:05 PM IST
QUICK LINKS