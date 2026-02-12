LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

The Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026 process has officially begun, with the public sector bank inviting online applications for 418 posts in its IT department.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

The Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026 process has officially begun, with the public sector bank inviting online applications for 418 posts in its Information Technology department.

The recruitment drive covers positions at the officer, manager, and senior manager levels. Eligible candidates can apply through the official Bank of Baroda website before the deadline.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: What’s announced

Under the Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026, a total of 418 vacancies have been announced across various IT roles. These include Officer, Manager, and Senior Manager posts in specialised technology verticals. The recruitment aims to strengthen the bank’s digital and IT infrastructure.

Candidates must complete the online registration and fee payment by February 19, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Aspirants are advised to apply early to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Who can apply

Applicants must hold a B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech., or MCA degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, or related disciplines from a recognised university.

Experience requirements vary by post. Officer-level roles require a minimum of one year of relevant work experience. Manager posts require at least three years, while Senior Manager positions require a minimum of five years of professional experience in the concerned domain.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: What is the age limit

For Officer posts, candidates must be between 22 and 32 years old. Manager applicants should fall in the 24 to 34 years age bracket, while Senior Manager candidates must be between 27 and 37 years. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: How much is the application fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 850 as the application fee. For SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates, the fee is Rs 175. The payment must be made online during the application process.

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process may involve shortlisting of applications, followed by an online examination. Shortlisted candidates may also undergo a psychometric test and a personal interview. Final selection will be based on overall performance and successful document verification.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Bank of Baroda website for updates related to Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026.

