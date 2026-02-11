LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

A Bharat Bandh has been called for February 12, 2026, by central trade unions along with farmers organisations.

Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Photo:ANI)
Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 11, 2026 17:49:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

A Bharat Bandh has been called for February 12, 2026, by central trade unions along with farmers’ organisations. The protest is expected to disrupt normal life in several parts of the country, raising concerns among parents and students about whether schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.

Why has Bharat Bandh been called

The Bharat Bandh has been announced by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC. Farmers’ groups have also extended support to the strike.

The unions are protesting against the four new labour codes, which replaced 29 existing labour laws. According to the unions, the new codes weaken workers’ rights, reduce job security, and make hiring and firing easier for employers.

You Might Be Interested In

The protesters are also opposing the proposed India–US trade deal, privatisation measures, and delays in welfare schemes.

What is expected to remain closed

Public sector banks may operate with limited capacity, while government offices and public sector undertakings are likely to witness low attendance. Public transport services, including buses and taxis, may run at reduced frequency.

Factories and industrial units are also expected to remain shut in protest-affected regions. Markets, local shops, and educational institutions such as schools and colleges may remain closed in select districts, depending on the local situation.

What services will remain open

Essential services will continue to function during the Bharat Bandh. Hospitals and emergency medical services, including ambulance and fire services, will remain operational.

Medical stores and pharmacies will stay open to ensure access to healthcare. Milk supply, newspaper distribution, airports, flight operations, ATMs, and other essential utilities are also expected to function normally.

Will schools and colleges be closed on February 12

As of now, there is no nationwide official order directing the closure of schools and colleges. However, educational institutions in select states may remain closed depending on local conditions, transport availability, and law-and-order situations.

States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may see temporary closure of schools and colleges if public transport services are affected or district administrations issue advisories. Parents and students are advised to check updates from their respective schools and local authorities.

What should students and parents do

Students appearing for examinations or attending regular classes should monitor official school notifications and district administration advisories. Travel should be planned cautiously, especially in cities where transport disruptions are anticipated.

With protests expected in multiple states, the situation may evolve throughout the day. Readers are advised to follow live updates for the latest information on school closures and public services during the Bharat Bandh on February 12.

Also Read: RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bharat Bandhbharat bandh 12 feb 2026Bharat Bandh newsBharat Bandh services updateschools closed

RELATED News

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?
Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?
Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?
Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

QUICK LINKS