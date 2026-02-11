Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

A Bharat Bandh has been called for February 12, 2026, by central trade unions along with farmers’ organisations. The protest is expected to disrupt normal life in several parts of the country, raising concerns among parents and students about whether schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.

Why has Bharat Bandh been called

The Bharat Bandh has been announced by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC. Farmers’ groups have also extended support to the strike.

The unions are protesting against the four new labour codes, which replaced 29 existing labour laws. According to the unions, the new codes weaken workers’ rights, reduce job security, and make hiring and firing easier for employers.

The protesters are also opposing the proposed India–US trade deal, privatisation measures, and delays in welfare schemes.

What is expected to remain closed

Public sector banks may operate with limited capacity, while government offices and public sector undertakings are likely to witness low attendance. Public transport services, including buses and taxis, may run at reduced frequency.

Factories and industrial units are also expected to remain shut in protest-affected regions. Markets, local shops, and educational institutions such as schools and colleges may remain closed in select districts, depending on the local situation.

What services will remain open

Essential services will continue to function during the Bharat Bandh. Hospitals and emergency medical services, including ambulance and fire services, will remain operational.

Medical stores and pharmacies will stay open to ensure access to healthcare. Milk supply, newspaper distribution, airports, flight operations, ATMs, and other essential utilities are also expected to function normally.

Will schools and colleges be closed on February 12

As of now, there is no nationwide official order directing the closure of schools and colleges. However, educational institutions in select states may remain closed depending on local conditions, transport availability, and law-and-order situations.

States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may see temporary closure of schools and colleges if public transport services are affected or district administrations issue advisories. Parents and students are advised to check updates from their respective schools and local authorities.

What should students and parents do

Students appearing for examinations or attending regular classes should monitor official school notifications and district administration advisories. Travel should be planned cautiously, especially in cities where transport disruptions are anticipated.

With protests expected in multiple states, the situation may evolve throughout the day. Readers are advised to follow live updates for the latest information on school closures and public services during the Bharat Bandh on February 12.

