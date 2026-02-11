RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the RRB JE exam date 2026 for the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1). The updated schedule applies to candidates who have applied for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

What are the revised RRB JE CBT 1 exam dates 2026

As per the latest update, the RRB JE CBT 1 exam 2026 will now be conducted on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to continue until March 3. The test will be held over three days, in three shifts each day, across various exam centres.

What are the RRB JE CBT 1 shift timings

Each shift of the RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be of 90 minutes. The shift timings are as follows:

Shift 1: 9 am to 10:30 am

Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm

Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Candidates must report to their exam centres as per the timing mentioned on their admit cards.

When was the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 released

The RRB JE city intimation slip 2026 was released on February 10 and is available on the regional RRB websites. The RRB JE admit card 2026, also known as the e-call letter, will be issued four days before the respective exam date. Candidates can download it from their regional RRB portals.

How to check the RRB JE exam city slip 2026

Candidates can check their RRB JE CBT 1 exam city by visiting their respective regional RRB website, logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth, and downloading the city intimation slip. The slip mentions the exam city, date, and shift timing.

Candidates must carry a printed admit card and their original Aadhaar card. Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be conducted at the exam centre. Candidates are advised to keep their Aadhaar unlocked to avoid issues.

This recruitment drive, conducted under CEN 05/2025, aims to fill over 2,500 vacancies in Level-6 pay scale posts. Candidates are advised to regularly check official RRB websites for further updates and instructions.

