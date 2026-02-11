LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the RRB JE exam date 2026 for the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT-1).

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 11, 2026 17:13:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the RRB JE exam date 2026 for the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1). The updated schedule applies to candidates who have applied for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

What are the revised RRB JE CBT 1 exam dates 2026

As per the latest update, the RRB JE CBT 1 exam 2026 will now be conducted on February 19, 20, and 25, 2026. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to continue until March 3. The test will be held over three days, in three shifts each day, across various exam centres.

What are the RRB JE CBT 1 shift timings

Each shift of the RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be of 90 minutes. The shift timings are as follows:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Shift 1: 9 am to 10:30 am
  • Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm
  • Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Candidates must report to their exam centres as per the timing mentioned on their admit cards.

When was the RRB JE Admit Card 2026 released

The RRB JE city intimation slip 2026 was released on February 10 and is available on the regional RRB websites. The RRB JE admit card 2026, also known as the e-call letter, will be issued four days before the respective exam date. Candidates can download it from their regional RRB portals.

How to check the RRB JE exam city slip 2026

Candidates can check their RRB JE CBT 1 exam city by visiting their respective regional RRB website, logging in with their registration number and password or date of birth, and downloading the city intimation slip. The slip mentions the exam city, date, and shift timing.

Candidates must carry a printed admit card and their original Aadhaar card. Aadhaar-linked biometric verification will be conducted at the exam centre. Candidates are advised to keep their Aadhaar unlocked to avoid issues.

This recruitment drive, conducted under CEN 05/2025, aims to fill over 2,500 vacancies in Level-6 pay scale posts. Candidates are advised to regularly check official RRB websites for further updates and instructions.

Also Read: AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: admit card 2026RBSE Admit Card 2026RRB JE examRRB JE Exam Date 2026

RELATED News

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

QUICK LINKS