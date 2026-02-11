LIVE TV
Home > Education > AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is set to release the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first and second-year Intermediate students.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 11, 2026 15:09:01 IST

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to release the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 soon for first- and second-year Intermediate students.

Once issued, candidates appearing for the examinations will be able to download their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year admit cards from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The board has not yet confirmed the exact release date.

When is the AP Inter exam 2026

As per the announced schedule, the AP Inter 1st year (Class 11) theory examinations will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon across the state.

Meanwhile, the AP Inter 2nd year (Class 12) theory examinations will take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026, also in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

Once the admit cards are released, students can download their AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the link for AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026
  • Enter your registration number and required details
  • Submit the information
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout

Students must ensure they carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

What details are mentioned on the AP Inter admit card

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will contain key information, including the student’s name, roll number, subjects, exam dates, exam centre, and medium of instruction. Candidates must carefully check all details after downloading the admit card.

What to do in case of errors on the AP Inter Hall Ticket

If any discrepancy is found in the Intermediate Public Examinations admit card, students should immediately inform their school principal.

Necessary corrections will be made through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the exams.

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Students are advised to follow the official website for live updates, direct download links, and further announcements from BIEAP.

When will the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 be released

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 has not been released so far. However, the admit cards are expected to be issued shortly, ahead of the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled to begin later this month.

Students are advised to regularly check the official BIEAP website for the latest updates.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 3:05 PM IST
