BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 on September 6, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card and hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam 2025 will be conducted on September 13.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

Candidates must carry an extra copy of the Admit Card to appear for the exam, as it will be submitted to the invigilator after signing it during the examination. The exam comprises 150 MCQ questions and there will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers.

How to Download BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025?

Go to the official website of the Commission – bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Login with the BPSC Registration Number and Password

Click on the BPSC 71st Admit Card link

The BPSC Prelims Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Download the BPSC 71 st CCE Prelims Admit Card for the exam for future use.

Direct link to download the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025:

https://bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login

BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card: Check Roll Number & Bar Code

The candidates are advised to check that the Roll Number of the candidate and the Bar Code are neatly printed on the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims admit card. In case of any discrepancy in its printing, the candidates are advised to reach out to the exam controller as soon as possible.