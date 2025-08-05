Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science: Gurukula Students Can Now Study at IITs Under ‘Setubandha Scholar Scheme’

In an extraordinary move to integrate India’s traditional Gurukula education system with modern academia, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems Division of the Ministry of Education, has launched the Setubandha Scholar Scheme. This revolutionary initiative offers students trained in the Gurukula tradition an opportunity to pursue formal degrees and cutting-edge research at premier institutions such as IITs, with government-backed fellowships ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹65,000 per month.

Bridge between two Worlds

Started under the vision of Prof. Srinivasa Varakhedi, Vice-Chancellor of CSU, the scheme aims to build a “setu” or bridge between India’s timeless knowledge systems and contemporary education. The unique aspect of the scheme is that students with no formal degree but with at least five years of traditional study under a Gurukula or Guru can now enter mainstream academics. Applicants must showcase proven excellence in Shastras or traditional knowledge to be eligible. The maximum age limit for application is 32 years.

As Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Academic Dean of CSU, reflected, this initiative marks a turning point for the recognition of Indian knowledge systems, opening the academic mainstream to scholars trained in traditional environments.

Fellowship Benefits and Opportunities

The scheme offers two fellowship categories:

Category Academic Level Monthly Fellowship Annual Grant Category-1 Equivalent to UG/PG level Rs40,000 Rs1,00,000 Category-2 Equivalent to PhD level Rs65,000 Rs2,00,000

Selected scholars will get the opportunity to conduct advanced research in 18 interdisciplinary domains ranging from Vedic philosophy, linguistics, and Ayurveda, to digital engineering, chemistry, and legal studies.

Key research disciplines include:

Anvikshiki Vidya – Vedic Philosophy & Cognitive Science

Bhaishajya Vidya – Ayurveda & Health Sciences

Gandharva Vidya – Performing Arts

Krishi & Pashupalan Vidya – Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Mechanical & Navya Engineering Vidya – Mechanics & Digital Tech

Dandaniti Vidya – Governance & Legal Studies

The last date to apply for the Setubandha Scholar Scheme is August 15, 2025, and applications can be submitted via the Setubandha portal.

A Historic Achievement for Sanskrit Education

In another tremendous achievement, Central Sanskrit University has been ranked 24th in the MDRA India Today 2025 ranking of top Indian universities. This marks the first time a Sanskrit university has made it to the top 25 list of general (government) universities, an acknowledgment of CSU’s academic excellence, research quality, and innovative learning environment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Varakhedi called it a collective success of the entire Sanskrit tradition and a validation that “traditional knowledge systems can attain global excellence with clear goals, leadership, and teamwork.”

This dual achievement, both the launch of Setubandha and the national recognition of CSU led to a remarkable moment in India’s educational landscape, bridging its ancient wisdom with global academic standards.

