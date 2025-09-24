LIVE TV
Home > Education > Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link of Notification Out for 3500 Posts| Check Steps, Eligibility, Vacancy

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link of Notification Out for 3500 Posts| Check Steps, Eligibility, Vacancy

Canara Bank has released the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification on their official website www.canarabank.bank.in  for 3500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.educatio.gov.in. Interested candidates must read the notification PDF carefully to check eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to submit their application form is 12th October 2025.

Canara Bank has released the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Canara Bank has released the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 24, 2025 16:36:15 IST

Canara Bank has released the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification on their official website www.canarabank.bank.in  for 3500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.educatio.gov.in. Interested candidates must read the notification PDF carefully to check the eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to submit their application form is 12th October 2025. 

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification Out 

The Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification PDF has been released on 23rd September 2025 on their official website www.canarabank.bank.in. The notification PDF includes the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more. 

Direct Link of Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download PDF- Canara-Bank-Apprentice-Notification-2025.pdf 

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Overview 

Organization Canara Bank
Exam Name Canara Bank Apprentice Exam
Post Name Apprentice
Number of Vacancies 3500
Category Recruitment
Educational Qualification Graduation in any discipline
Age Limit 20 to 28 Years
Application Mode Online
Application Fees General/OBC/EWS-Rs. 500; SC/ST/PwBD-Nil
Selection Process Merit List Based On Marks Obtained in 12th Standard, Local Language Test
Period of Apprenticeship 1 Year
Stipend Amount Rs. 15,000
Official Website @canarabank.com
WhatsApp Official Channel  Join WhatsApp Channel

How to Apply for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025

  • Open the web browser and go to the official website of Canara Bank. 
  • On the homepage, find the “Careers” tab, and click on it. 
  • Go to the “Recruitment” section under this tab. 
  • Here, find out the “Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under Apprenticeship Act 1961”, and click on it. 
  • Click on the Apply online link and start by registering yourself as a new user. 
  • Fill out the important details such as name, mobile number, e-mail ID, etc.
  • After registration is completed, a registration number is received via SMS or registered e-mail ID. 
  • Use this to log in to the dashboard, and then complete the application form by filling in the required details like qualification, age, etc.
  • Now, attach the important documents and pay the application fee (if applicable). 
  • Submit the Canara Bank Application Form 2025. 

Direct Link to Canara Bank Apprentice Application Form 2025- Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates applying for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must pay a non-refundable application fee. 

  • SC/ST/PwBD: NIL
  • All Others: 500

Canara Bank Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2025

Before applying for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. The key requirements, including educational qualification and age limit, are considered as of 01 September 2025.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed a Graduation in any stream from a recognized university in India or possess an equivalent qualification to be eligible for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Age Limit

For the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025, candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old as of 01 September 2025. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link of Notification Out for 3500 Posts| Check Steps, Eligibility, Vacancy

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link of Notification Out for 3500 Posts| Check Steps, Eligibility, Vacancy

