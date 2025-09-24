Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Direct Link of Notification Out for 3500 Posts| Check Steps, Eligibility, Vacancy

Canara Bank has released the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification on their official website www.canarabank.bank.in for 3500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 on the Apprenticeship portal www.nats.educatio.gov.in. Interested candidates must read the notification PDF carefully to check the eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to submit their application form is 12th October 2025.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification Out

The Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification PDF has been released on 23rd September 2025 on their official website www.canarabank.bank.in. The notification PDF includes the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process, and more.

Direct Link of Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download PDF- Canara-Bank-Apprentice-Notification-2025.pdf

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Overview

Organization Canara Bank Exam Name Canara Bank Apprentice Exam Post Name Apprentice Number of Vacancies 3500 Category Recruitment Educational Qualification Graduation in any discipline Age Limit 20 to 28 Years Application Mode Online Application Fees General/OBC/EWS-Rs. 500; SC/ST/PwBD-Nil Selection Process Merit List Based On Marks Obtained in 12th Standard, Local Language Test Period of Apprenticeship 1 Year Stipend Amount Rs. 15,000 Official Website @canarabank.com

How to Apply for Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Open the web browser and go to the official website of Canara Bank.

On the homepage, find the “Careers” tab, and click on it.

Go to the “Recruitment” section under this tab.

Here, find out the “Engagement of Graduate Apprentice under Apprenticeship Act 1961”, and click on it.

Click on the Apply online link and start by registering yourself as a new user.

Fill out the important details such as name, mobile number, e-mail ID, etc.

After registration is completed, a registration number is received via SMS or registered e-mail ID.

Use this to log in to the dashboard, and then complete the application form by filling in the required details like qualification, age, etc.

Now, attach the important documents and pay the application fee (if applicable).

Submit the Canara Bank Application Form 2025.

Direct Link to Canara Bank Apprentice Application Form 2025- Engagement of Graduate Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for FY 2025-26

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must pay a non-refundable application fee.

SC/ST/PwBD: NIL

All Others: 500

Canara Bank Apprentice Eligibility Criteria 2025

Before applying for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. The key requirements, including educational qualification and age limit, are considered as of 01 September 2025.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed a Graduation in any stream from a recognized university in India or possess an equivalent qualification to be eligible for the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

Age Limit

For the Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025, candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old as of 01 September 2025. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.