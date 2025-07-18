LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Education > Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree

Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree

Students are trained in techniques that encourage one to think independently, explore new ideas, and build a meaningful connection with their work. From internships under renowned artists to real-time project exposure and dissertation writing, the BFA program prepares students for both national and international careers in art.

Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree (Image Credit - X)
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Uma Bhardwaj
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 17:01:50 IST

Are you someone who has always been drawn to creativity, colours, sketches, or designs? Do you find it easier to express yourself through visuals than words? If you are passionate about art, design, or visual storytelling, a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) could be the perfect course for your higher education. It’s a program designed for students who want to convert their passion for art into a successful and fulfilling career.

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) is a four-year professional degree program that offers students the opportunity to build expertise in both traditional and modern forms of art. It’s not just about painting on canvas – it’s about thinking creatively, telling stories visually, and learning the techniques to turn your ideas into compelling artworks. BFA is open to students from any stream — Arts, Commerce, or Science — who have a genuine interest in creativity and visual expression.

The BFA program is structured to provide a solid foundation in the first year with subjects such as Drawing, Art History, Human Anatomy, and the Fundamentals of Visual Arts. From the second year onwards, students choose their specialisation in one of the core disciplines: Painting, Applied Arts, Printmaking, or Sculpture. The course offers hands-on training through studio work, peer reviews, workshops, and collaborative projects. Students are mentored by experienced tutors and visiting artists who help them explore their creativity and develop a unique artistic voice.

One of the most exciting aspects of the BFA program is the focus on practical learning. From developing art portfolios to participating in exhibitions and real-world projects, students are groomed to think like professionals. By the final year, each student works independently on a capstone project, showcasing their evolved style and artistic maturity. This strong academic and creative preparation allows students to pursue higher education like an MFA or enter the professional world directly.

A BFA degree opens the door to numerous career paths across the creative and cultural industries. Graduates can work as freelance artists, designers, curators, educators, or even pursue careers in film, fashion, and advertising. Popular job roles include Illustrator, Graphic Designer, Art Director, Sculptor, Art Teacher, Gallery Manager, and Concept Artist. Depending on your specialization, experience, and skills, the average salary for BFA graduates ranges between ₹3 to ₹10 lakh per annum.

Key career options after BFA

Visual Arts & Painting: Freelance Artist, Illustrator – ₹3 to ₹6 LPA
Advertising & Media: Art Director, Visualizer – ₹4 to ₹8 LPA
Print & Publishing: Layout Artist, Printmaker – ₹3 to ₹5 LPA
Sculpture & Installations: Sculptor, Consultant – ₹3 to ₹6 LPA
Education & Academia: Art Teacher, Assistant Professor – ₹4 to ₹7 LPA
Museums & Galleries: Art Curator, Gallery Manager – ₹4 to ₹8 LPA
Film & Animation: Concept Artist, Set Designer – ₹5 to ₹10 LPA
Fashion & Product Design: Textile Designer, Accessory Designer – ₹4 to ₹7 LPA
Art Therapy & Wellness: Art Therapist, Creative Coach – ₹3 to ₹6 LPA

Students are trained in techniques that encourage one to think independently, explore new ideas, and build a meaningful connection with their work. From internships under renowned artists to real-time project exposure and dissertation writing, the BFA program prepares students for both national and international careers in art.

If you see the world through an artistic lens and dream of building a life around creativity, then the Bachelor of Fine Arts is more than just a course—it’s a launchpad for your future. With the right guidance, infrastructure, and exposure, your imagination can turn into a rewarding profession. Take the first step into the world of art and design. Shape your creative future with a BFA.

Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj is the Vice-Chancellor of Noida International University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of NewsX.

ALSO READ: State May Offer CET Entrance Exams twice a year, following CBSE’s Reform

Tags: Bachelor of Fine ArtsBFAVisual Arts

More News

Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree
Did Shah Rukh Khan Almost Quit Acting Over Gauri Khan? King Khan Once Said, ‘I’d Leaves Films For Her’
Stars Turning Heads and Birthdays Today: Kristen Bell, Chace Crawford, and More Celebrate July 18
Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Korean Star Lee Min Ho Reveals The Real Reason Why He Didn’t Rush For His Comeback As He Returns To Acting After A Decade
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Divorce Rumors: Here Are The Five Costliest Alimony Settlements
President Donald Trump Must Stop Interference In Brazil’s Internal Issues, Says President Lula
India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree
Career Choice After Class 12: Here Is What You Can Do With A BFA Degree

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?