CAT 2025 Registration for MBA Admission begins: All you need to know

The application season for those seeking to get admission to prestigious MBA programs in India started with the official opening of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 registration process. The application window will be open till September 2025, and candidates can submit their applications online this year through the official CAT website.

Important Dates:

● Application Start: August 2025

● Application End: September 2025

● Admit Card Release: October 2025

● CAT Exam: November 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have received at least 50% of their undergraduate degrees (45% for restricted categories) in order to be eligible to take the CAT 2025 exam. As long as they complete the required education before the MBA program begins, students who are in their last year of undergraduate study are also eligible to apply. Also, the exam has no age restrictions.

Application Process:

The CAT registration involves the following steps:

Create an account: Candidates must first create a new account on the official CAT website by providing basic personal information.

Fill application form: After logging in, candidates need to fill out the application form, which includes educational qualifications, work experience, and other details.

Upload Documents: A recent passport-sized photograph, signature and educational certificates need to be uploaded in the given format.

Payment of application fee: The registration fee for general category candidates is Rs. 2,400, for SC/ST/PwD candidates, it is Rs. 1,200. Payment can be made online via credit/debit card or net banking.



Exam Pattern and Structure:

The CAT exam assesses candidates on three key areas:

● Quantitative Ability (QA)

● Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

● Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)



The test will be conducted in a computer-based format, with each section lasting for 40 minutes. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours, with a mix of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs.

Reservation Policy:

CAT follows the Indian government’s reservation policy, offering seat reservations for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes. The exact percentage of reserved seats varies across the participating institutions.

Selection Process:

While the CAT exam is the first step, the final selection for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other prestigious B-schools involves several rounds, including Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). Some IIMs also consider past academic records and work experience while evaluating candidates.

Given the highly competitive nature of the CAT exam, candidates are advised to start their preparations well in advance. They can utilize a range of resources, from online courses and mock tests to books and study materials tailored specifically for the exam. Time management and consistency in preparation are key to scoring well and securing admission to top MBA programs.

With the CAT 2025 registration now live, aspirants have ample time to prepare for one of the most prestigious exams for MBA aspirants in India. Whether aiming for an IIM or other reputed institutions, candidates must focus on a structured study plan, practice regularly, and remain updated on any changes in the exam pattern or registration process.

Also Read: Kerala Education Minister flags climate disruption, suggests revising school vacation schedule