Home > Education > CAT 2025 State-Wise Toppers: Is Delhi Leading the List of Top Scorers Across India? Check List Here

CAT 2025 results declared by IIM Kozhikode show 12 candidates scoring 100 percentile, led by Delhi, highlighting strong nationwide participation and competitive performance across multiple states.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 25, 2025 16:14:05 IST

The result of CAT 2025 is officially out, and it is released by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode along with a document stating the distribution of toppers among states and the number of candidates who got 100 per cent in the CAT exam result. Among the cities, Delhi shows the maximum number of such 100 per cent scoring students. There are also 26 candidates this year with a score in the 99.99th percentile. Now, candidates can get their CAT Result 2025 and have the scorecards downloaded from the website that is official one. The number of registrations for CAT 2025 was about 2.95 lakh, and nearly 2.6 lakh students took the exam on November 30, 2025.

CAT Result 2025: Key Points

Total candidates with 100 percentile: 12 States represented among toppers: To be announced. Female toppers count: To be announced. Exam managed by: IIM Kozhikode. The data regarding the CAT exam result speaks of the wide geographical distribution of toppers, underlining the national competitiveness of the Common Admission Test exam. State-wise CAT 2025 toppers distribution. From the IIM CAT results media release, it is clear that 100 percentile scorers come from states like Delhi (3), Gujarat (2), Haryana (2), Maharashtra (1), Jharkhand (1), Odisha (1), Karnataka (1), and Uttar Pradesh (1). The list of toppers for this year’s CAT 2025 again shows very good participation from both snowy urban areas and somewhat quieter rural ones.

CAT 2025: List of 100 Percentilers

Overall Percentile Total Gender and Discipline State-wise distribution
100 12 Female – 2 / Male – 10 Uttar Pradesh 1, Karnataka 1, Maharashtra 1, Delhi 3, Haryana 2, Gujarat 2, Jharkhand 1, Odisha 1 
    Engineering – 3 / Non-Engineering – 9  

CAT 2025: List of 99.99 Percentilers

Overall Percentile Total Gender and Discipline State-wise distribution
99.99 26 Female – 4 / Male – 22 Tamil Nadu 2, Uttar Pradesh 4, Maharashtra 4, Gujarat 1, Delhi 1, Haryana 5, Madhya Pradesh 2, Chhattisgarh 1, West Bengal 2, Rajasthan 3, Andhra Pradesh 1​
    Engineering – 12 / Non-Engineering – 14  

CAT Result Date 2025 and Scorecard Validity

Since the CAT result date 2025 was made public in December 2025, its scorecards will be accepted for admissions in the 2026-28 IIM batch. It is recommended that the applicants keep the CAT 2025 results for reference throughout the admission and counselling process.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 4:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: CAT 100 percentile candidatesCAT 2025 resultsCAT exam toppers 2025CAT result highlightsCAT scorecard downloadIIM Kozhikode CATstate-wise CAT toppers

QUICK LINKS