Home > Education > CAT 2025 Updates: Question Paper Analysis (Slot 1), VARC, DILR Easy, Quant Moderate; CHECK Answer Key

CAT 2025 Updates: Question Paper Analysis (Slot 1), VARC, DILR Easy, Quant Moderate; CHECK Answer Key

CAT 2025 is being conducted today by IIM Kozhikode, with nearly 2.95 lakh candidates expected to appear across three slots. The first session began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am. Initial Slot 1 feedback suggests that the overall difficulty level was moderate, with VARC dominated by Reading Comprehension questions and the Quant section heavily focused on Arithmetic.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 12:19:58 IST

CAT 2025: CAT 2025 is being conducted today by IIM Kozhikode, with nearly 2.95 lakh candidates expected to appear across three slots. The first session began at 8:30 am and concluded at 10:30 am. Initial Slot 1 feedback suggests that the overall difficulty level was moderate, with VARC dominated by Reading Comprehension questions and the Quant section heavily focused on Arithmetic.

The second slot is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm after a two-hour break. This year, the CAT exam is being conducted at over 350 test centres in 170 cities across India.

CAT is India’s premier MBA entrance examination conducted by the IIMs, and its score is accepted by more than 1,600 B-schools nationwide. The cut-off for IIMs and other top MBA institutes typically falls between the 95 and 100 percentile, prompting candidates to aim for high accuracy and strong sectional performance.

Candidates can check here the complete CAT 2025 exam-day updates, slot-wise analysis, answer key release date, response sheet download steps, expected cut-offs, and more.

CAT 2025 Exam Timings

Candidates must carefully follow the reporting time mentioned on their CAT 2025 admit card. Given below are the slot-wise exam timings for the day:

                   CAT Exam Slot                         Exam Timing                       Reporting Time                     Last Entry Allowed
                          Slot 1

8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

 7:00 AM 8:15 AM
                          Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM
                          Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

Answer Key, Response Sheet and Objection Window

The CAT 2025 response sheet and answer key will be released by December 5. Using these documents, test-takers will be able to evaluate their performance and estimate their percentile.

An objection window will be provided for candidates who wish to challenge any discrepancies in the CAT answer key. IIM Kozhikode will finalize the CAT 2025 results after reviewing and verifying all objections raised.

Essential Items To Carry On CAT 2025 Exam Day

Candidates appearing for CAT today must carry the following documents and items:

  • Two copies of the CAT 2025 admit card with a photograph affixed
  • A valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence)
  • PwD or Scribe certificate, if applicable
  • Relevant medical documents, if required
  • Blue or black ballpoint pen

CAT 2025 Difficulty Level: Slot 1 Review

Since IIM Kozhikode is conducting the exam this year, the difficulty level has been marginally lower compared to last year. The institute last conducted CAT in 2019, which was also rated as moderate in difficulty.

VARC: Easy; majority questions from RC

DILR: Easy to moderate

Quantitative Aptitude: Moderate and time-consuming, with a strong emphasis on Arithmetic

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 12:19 PM IST
Tags: CAT 2025CAT 2025 candidatesCAT 2025 Question Papercat 2025 slot 1 analysiscat examcat examinationDILRQuant ModerateVARC

