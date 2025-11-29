LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Access And Download

RRB Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 on a day-wise basis for the examination scheduled between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. Candidates will receive their hall tickets four days before their respective exam dates.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 11:23:57 IST

RRB Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 on a day-wise basis for the examination scheduled between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. Candidates will receive their hall tickets four days before their respective exam dates.

Admit Card Activated For Group D Posts

The admit card has been issued for various Group D roles, including Track Maintainer, Pointsman, Assistant, Assistant Loco Shed, and Assistant Operations.
RRB had earlier published the City Intimation Slip 2025 ten days before the exam. Now, the full admit card is being made available once candidates log in using their registration number and password.

Over 1 Crore Applicants; Link Goes Live

The activation of the admit card link began on November 24. With the exam being conducted across more than 30 days, nearly 1.08 crore candidates are set to appear. Applicants who have received their city intimation slip can download the admit card through their regional RRB login.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Name: RRB Group D

Conducting Body: Railway Recruitment Board

Admit Card Release: From November 24, 2025

Exam Dates: November 27, 2025 – January 16, 2026

Total Vacancies: 32,438

Mode: Computer-Based Test

Duration: 90 minutes

Shifts: 3 per day

Official Websites: rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com

Login Credentials: Registration Number & Date of Birth

How To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Candidates can access their admit card via the direct link or by following these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official RRB regional website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in).
  2. Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and password.
  4. Click Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Verify all printed details carefully.
  6. Download and save the admit card for exam day.

Details To Check On The Admit Card

Applicants must ensure all information is accurate. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the RRB helpdesk. The admit card will display:

  1. Candidate’s name and photograph
  2. Registration and roll number
  3. Exam date, shift, and reporting time
  4. Exam Centre Details
  5. Important exam-day instructions

What Are The Official Websites To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the RRB Group D Question Paper 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below. 

Check Out List For RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Official Website:

Ahmedabadhttps://rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Ajmerhttps://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

Allahabadhttps://www.rrbald.gov.in/

Bangalorehttps://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

Bhopalhttps://rrbbhopal.gov.in/

Bhubaneshwarhttps://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

Bilaspurhttps://rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

Chandigarhhttps://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Chennaihttps://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

Guwahatihttps://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Jammuhttp://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

Kolkatahttp://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

Maldahttp://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

Mumbaihttp://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

Muzaffarpurhttp://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

Patnahttp://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

Siligurihttps://www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

Trivandrumhttps://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 11:23 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS