RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here’s How To Access And Download

RRB Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has begun releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 on a day-wise basis for the examination scheduled between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. Candidates will receive their hall tickets four days before their respective exam dates.
Admit Card Activated For Group D Posts
The admit card has been issued for various Group D roles, including Track Maintainer, Pointsman, Assistant, Assistant Loco Shed, and Assistant Operations.
RRB had earlier published the City Intimation Slip 2025 ten days before the exam. Now, the full admit card is being made available once candidates log in using their registration number and password.
Over 1 Crore Applicants; Link Goes Live
The activation of the admit card link began on November 24. With the exam being conducted across more than 30 days, nearly 1.08 crore candidates are set to appear. Applicants who have received their city intimation slip can download the admit card through their regional RRB login.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Key Highlights
Exam Name: RRB Group D
Conducting Body: Railway Recruitment Board
Admit Card Release: From November 24, 2025
Exam Dates: November 27, 2025 – January 16, 2026
Total Vacancies: 32,438
Mode: Computer-Based Test
Duration: 90 minutes
Shifts: 3 per day
Official Websites: rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com
Login Credentials: Registration Number & Date of Birth
How To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Candidates can access their admit card via the direct link or by following these simple steps:
- Visit the official RRB regional website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in).
- Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.
- Enter your registration number and password.
- Click Submit to view the admit card.
- Verify all printed details carefully.
- Download and save the admit card for exam day.
Details To Check On The Admit Card
Applicants must ensure all information is accurate. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact the RRB helpdesk. The admit card will display:
- Candidate’s name and photograph
- Registration and roll number
- Exam date, shift, and reporting time
- Exam Centre Details
- Important exam-day instructions
What Are The Official Websites To Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download the RRB Group D Question Paper 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below.
Check Out List For RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Official Website:
Ahmedabad– https://rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
Ajmer– https://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/
Allahabad– https://www.rrbald.gov.in/
Bangalore– https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/
Bhopal– https://rrbbhopal.gov.in/
Bhubaneshwar– https://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/
Bilaspur– https://rrbbilaspur.gov.in/
Chandigarh– https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Chennai– https://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/
Guwahati– https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
Jammu– http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/
Kolkata– http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/
Malda– http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/
Mumbai– http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/
Muzaffarpur– http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/
Patna– http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
Siliguri– https://www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in/
Trivandrum– https://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/
