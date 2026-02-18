LIVE TV
Home > Education > CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CTET Answer Key 2026 for the February session on the official website.

CTET Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 18, 2026 15:29:47 IST

CTET 2026 Answer Key: How To Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections, At ctet.nic.in, Challenge Fee And Other Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CTET Answer Key 2026 for the February session soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The provisional answer keys are likely to be uploaded by the third or fourth week of February, as per the usual timeline followed by the board.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 21st edition was conducted on February 7 and 8, 2026, in two shifts each day across examination centres nationwide.

Which papers will the CTET answer key cover

The answer keys will be released for both Paper I (for Classes I to V) and Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII). Along with the provisional answer key, candidates’ OMR response sheets are also expected to be uploaded, allowing examinees to match their responses and calculate probable scores.

How can candidates download the CTET Answer Key 2026

Once released, candidates can download the CTET answer key by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website at ctet. nic. in
  • Click on the CTET Answer Key 2026 link
  • Log in using roll number and date of birth
  • View and download the answer key PDF and response sheet

The answer keys will be accessible only through candidate login.

What is the objection process for the CTET Answer Key 2026

After the provisional answer key is released, the CBSE will open an online objection window for a limited period. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections by submitting supporting evidence.

To challenge a question, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Objections without valid documentation or fee payment will not be considered.

What happens after objections are reviewed

All objections submitted by candidates will be examined by subject matter experts appointed by the board. If an objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

After the review process is completed, the final CTET answer key will be released. The CTET 2026 results will be prepared and declared strictly based on the final answer key.

Why is the CTET answer key important for candidates

The answer key helps candidates estimate their scores before the declaration of results and assess their chances of qualifying for the exam. CTET is a national-level eligibility test required for teaching positions in government and aided schools.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CTET website for updates related to the answer key, objection window, and result announcement.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 3:29 PM IST
