CBSE 12th Exams 2026: Physical Education Paper Review, Student Feedback And Question Paper PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Physical Education examination on February 18, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across the country. The exam was held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and followed the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern for Subject Code 048.

The Physical Education paper carries 70 marks for theory, while the remaining 30 marks are allotted to practical assessment, taking the total to 100 marks.

How was the overall difficulty level of the paper

According to the feedback from students and teachers, the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education paper was described as easy to moderate. Most candidates said the questions were largely direct and based on topics from the prescribed syllabus.

Students reported that the paper was well-structured and could be completed comfortably within the given time, with no major surprises or ambiguous questions.

What was the section-wise pattern of the exam

The question paper was divided into five sections.

Section A (MCQs) tested basic conceptual understanding across units.

Section B (Very Short Answer) focused on definitions and brief explanations.

Section C (Short Answer) required descriptive responses from core topics.

Section D (Case Study-based) included application-oriented questions.

Section E (Long Answer) assessed conceptual clarity and presentation skills.

Teachers noted that the distribution of marks across sections was balanced and aligned with the CBSE blueprint.

What do students and teachers say after the exam

Initial reactions suggest that the paper rewarded candidates who had prepared from NCERT textbooks and followed the syllabus closely.

Subject experts observed that most questions were straightforward, with limited emphasis on analytical or inferential thinking.

Several students said Physical Education once again proved to be a scoring subject, especially for those aiming to maximise their board exam scores.

When will the question paper and answer key be available

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper PDF is expected to be made available shortly for download. The answer key will be released after the completion of the examination process. Once released, students will be able to use it to cross-check responses and estimate their scores.

The CBSE class 12 exams started from February 17 and are supposed to be concluded on April 9. Students are advised to follow official CBSE updates for information related to answer keys and result timelines.

