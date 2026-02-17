LIVE TV
CBSE 12th Board Exams 2026 Live: Paper Review, Date Sheet And Exam Day Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced the Class 12 annual theory board examinations for 2026 from February 17.

February 17, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced the Class 12 annual theory board examinations for 2026 from February 17.

The board successfully concluded the first-day exams for subjects including Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand, marking the beginning of the Class 12 board exam cycle this year.

Which subjects were held on the first day of the CBSE Class 12 exams

On the opening day, CBSE conducted examinations for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), and Shorthand (Hindi).

The board confirmed that the exams were held smoothly at centres across the country, with students appearing as per the scheduled timings.

What is the CBSE Class 12 exam timing

As per the official notification, all CBSE Class 12 board exams are being conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students are provided an additional 15 minutes before the exam to read the question paper and instructions. The examinations are being conducted in offline pen-and-paper mode.

How many students are appearing for the CBSE board exams 2026

Approximately 46 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board examinations this year. The exams are being held across thousands of examination centres in India, making it one of the largest academic exercises in the country.

What are the key changes introduced for CBSE Class 12 students

CBSE has introduced several changes from the 2026 academic session. On-screen marking (OSM) has been implemented for the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.

The question paper pattern now includes 50 percent competency-based questions, aimed at testing conceptual understanding. In addition, new skill-based elective subjects have been added to the Class 12 curriculum.

Where can students check the CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2026

The board has released the official CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 in PDF format on its website. The schedule includes subject-wise exam dates starting from February 17 and continuing till April 10, covering core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, Economics, Business Studies, Biology, and History, along with various electives.

What are the CBSE Class 12 exam day guidelines

Students must carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card and school identity card to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and Bluetooth gadgets are strictly prohibited. Students must wear their school uniform and adhere to the prescribed dress code.

What will the CBSE exam analysis include after each paper

After each examination, the CBSE Class 12 paper analysis will provide insights into the overall difficulty level, topic-wise weightage, expected good score, and student reactions. Regular updates related to exam trends and important observations will continue throughout the examination period.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026
