CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from today, February 17.

The exams are being conducted across the country in a single shift, marking the start of one of India’s largest annual academic assessments.

What is the exam timing for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026

As per the official schedule, the CBSE board examinations are being held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates are provided an additional 15 minutes before the start of the exam to read the question paper and understand the instructions. During this reading time, students are not allowed to write answers.

Which papers were held on the first day of the CBSE exams 2026

On the opening day of the CBSE board examinations, Class 10 students appeared for the Mathematics paper, including both Basic and Standard levels.

Meanwhile, Class 12 candidates took the Biotechnology examination, marking the formal start of the 2026 board exam cycle.

What is CBSE’s two-exam policy, introduced in 2026

This year marks the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s two-exam policy, making it mandatory for all Class 10 students to appear in the first phase of the board examinations.

Under the new system, students must attempt the initial board exam, while the second phase will offer an opportunity for improvement.

What happens if students miss subjects under the two-exam policy

As per the guidelines of the new two-exam policy effective from 2026, all Class 10 students must appear in the first board examination. Students who fail to appear in at least three subjects will be placed in the essential repeat category, as per CBSE rules.

When should candidates report to the CBSE exam centre

CBSE has advised candidates to report to their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes to one hour before the scheduled exam time.

For exams starting at 10:30 am, students are required to reach the centre by 10 am to complete verification and seating procedures smoothly. Late entry may not be permitted under any circumstances.

What exam day instructions should students follow?

Students are required to follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and by the invigilators at the examination centre. Only permitted stationery items should be carried inside the exam hall. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches, and other prohibited items are strictly banned.

CBSE has reiterated that strict measures are in place to ensure fair conduct of the examinations. Any violation of exam rules may lead to disciplinary action against the candidate.

How many students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year

More than 43 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026. Of the total, 25,08,319 candidates have registered for the Class 10 exams, while 18,59,551 students are appearing for the Class 12 examinations this year. The exams are being conducted at thousands of centres across India and abroad.

