CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Lilavati Hospital Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from today, February 17.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:51:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 from today, February 17.

The exams are being conducted across the country in a single shift, marking the start of one of India’s largest annual academic assessments.

What is the exam timing for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026

As per the official schedule, the CBSE board examinations are being held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates are provided an additional 15 minutes before the start of the exam to read the question paper and understand the instructions. During this reading time, students are not allowed to write answers.

You Might Be Interested In

Which papers were held on the first day of the CBSE exams 2026

On the opening day of the CBSE board examinations, Class 10 students appeared for the Mathematics paper, including both Basic and Standard levels.

Meanwhile, Class 12 candidates took the Biotechnology examination, marking the formal start of the 2026 board exam cycle.

What is CBSE’s two-exam policy, introduced in 2026

This year marks the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s two-exam policy, making it mandatory for all Class 10 students to appear in the first phase of the board examinations.

Under the new system, students must attempt the initial board exam, while the second phase will offer an opportunity for improvement.

What happens if students miss subjects under the two-exam policy

As per the guidelines of the new two-exam policy effective from 2026, all Class 10 students must appear in the first board examination. Students who fail to appear in at least three subjects will be placed in the essential repeat category, as per CBSE rules.

When should candidates report to the CBSE exam centre

CBSE has advised candidates to report to their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes to one hour before the scheduled exam time.

For exams starting at 10:30 am, students are required to reach the centre by 10 am to complete verification and seating procedures smoothly. Late entry may not be permitted under any circumstances.

What exam day instructions should students follow?

Students are required to follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and by the invigilators at the examination centre. Only permitted stationery items should be carried inside the exam hall. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, smart watches, and other prohibited items are strictly banned.

CBSE has reiterated that strict measures are in place to ensure fair conduct of the examinations. Any violation of exam rules may lead to disciplinary action against the candidate.

How many students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year

More than 43 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026. Of the total, 25,08,319 candidates have registered for the Class 10 exams, while 18,59,551 students are appearing for the Class 12 examinations this year. The exams are being conducted at thousands of centres across India and abroad.

Also Read: OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBSE Board Exams 2026CBSE Class 10 examCBSE Class 10 exam 2026CBSE ExamsCBSE Exams 2026

RELATED News

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

SGT University Hosts Scholarship Distribution Ceremony to Support and Empower Meritorious Students

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

Bangladesh Heading For Turmoil Again As Tarique Rahman Takes Oath? Jamaat, NCP Issue Ultimatum, Threaten Street Protests Over BNP’s July Charter Snub

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Who Is Rohit Pawar? Ajit Pawar’s Nephew Questions 20-Day Delay In His Uncle’s Plane Crash Investigation, Claims Conspiracy

Adani Commits USD 100 Bn To Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Legendary Screenwriter Salim Khan Hospitalized; Salman Khan Visits Lilavati As Fans Pray For Quick Recovery

iPhone 18 Pro Series To Debut Soon With OLED Display, A20 Pro Chip, And New Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines
CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines
CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines
CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

QUICK LINKS